Kick back, enjoy life and let a Roborock vacuum do the hard work for you (Sponsored)

While everyone loves the look of a freshly vacuumed home, the chore of having to drag out the vacuum cleaner and make sure you reach every inch of surface is enough to put you off vacuuming entirely. If this sounds familiar then I have news for you – there is a better way to keep your home clean.

For years, Roborock has been manufacturing some of the industry’s best robot vacuum cleaners. Giving users the chance to kick back and enjoy life while its products do all the work, Roborock’s compact vacuums not only get rid of dirt and dust, they can also mop the floors to provide an extra layer of hygiene that most of us struggle to get around to.

That’s all without mentioning the best part – until January 17, you can add this luxury to your home for a much lower price. The Roborock S6 – which we gave a high 4.5/5 rating in our review – is now available for just $419.99, down from $599.99. The huge $180 saving is available right now via Amazon.

In our review for the Roborock S6, we mentioned that even at its RRP, the S6 still offered a great deal more than some robot vacuums that were more expensive, which now makes the S6 an absolute must-have device at such a low price.

With an adjoining app, the S6 can commit the layout of your home to memory, and clean in any order of your choosing with just a few taps. You can of course, simply program the S6 to target specific areas by highlighting them in the app, as well as setting no-go zones for the device to avoid completely.

One of the key reasons why we were so impressed with the Roborock S6 comes down to its core function: vacuuming. With an incredible 2000pa of suction power, the S6 is far more powerful than its compact size would have you believe – it can even lift AA batteries off the floor.

In spite of its suction power, the Roborock S6 stays quiet during operation. So quiet in fact that if you wanted to have the vacuum run during the night so you’ll be out of its way, you could. There’s also nothing to worry about if you have a large home, as the S6’s huge 5200mAH lithium ion battery can offer up to three hours of cleaning time on a single charge.

With the Roborock S6, it’s never been easier to keep your home feeling fresh and clean, so if you’re tired of putting up with your old vacuum cleaner then the $180 price drop now available makes for the perfect opportunity to upgrade.

If you already have a Roborock S6 at home then you might like to know that the new and improved Roborock S7 was recently announced at CES 2021. Arriving March 24 in the US for $649 via Amazon, this updated model builds upon the foundation of the Roborock S6 to provide something truly unique.

The Roborock S7 is the first robot vacuum to feature VibraRise technology, allowing it to mop and vacuum during a single cleaning cycle. To achieve this, the S7’s mop will retract whenever the device reaches a carpet, letting the vacuum take over in its stead. This will allow the S7 to get more done during a single run than any other robot vacuum on the market.

Plus, with a more powerful 2500pa of suction, the S7 can clear more dust and debris than any other Roborock before it, and that’s without mentioning the scrubbing power now attributed to the mopping function.

Unlike previous robot vacuums, the S7 can now scrub up to 3000 times a minute, allowing it to tackle even the toughest of stains. For the easiest, most stress free way of vacuuming your home, don’t miss the Roborock S7 when it launches March 24.