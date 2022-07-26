Just got a new PS5 or Xbox? Here’s why you should also grab a Neo QLED TV (Sponsored)

Just picked up a new PS5 or Xbox Series X to help keep you entertained this summer? Then we’d thoroughly recommend getting a fancy new Samsung Neo QLED TV to complete your ultimate home entertainment setup.

Here’s why.

The sharpest picture on the market powered by AI

Samsung’s been at the forefront of TV tech for longer than we can remember and that remains true with its latest QN800B 8K TV, which takes advantage of new Neo QLED tech.

Make no mistake, this is one of the most advanced TVs on the market featuring a number of never before seen technologies that combine to create the best gaming and sports experience you’ll find on any set.

The use of a next generation Quantum Mini LED display panel lets the TV offer the deepest blacks you’ll find on any QLED set.

Samsung’s robust AI processing also ensures colours are accurate enough to please even the most demanding of film aficionados, whilst allowing the TV to upscale content to truly take advantage of its best in class 8K resolution.

The screen also uses AI (artificial intelligence) and Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Matrix Technology PRO, to fully take advantage of the Mini LED panel’s extra flexibility. This lets the TV dynamically select which pixels and screen zones to charge in realtime and offer best in class, immersive 8K viewing in a way that no other TV can.

Coupled with its max brightness levels, the set also offers brilliant HDR10+ performance with wonderfully deep contrast in compatible movies, TV and games. Trust us when we say, you won’t find a more immersive experience than this.

Next generation gaming ready

As well as next level picture quality, the TVs have all the bells and whistles you’ll need to take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X’s next generation gaming features.

The inclusion of HDMI 2.1 inputs means that games can run 8K in 60Hz or 4K in 120Hz. Paired with the TVs’ Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus tech, which actively cuts out the blur between fast-paced images, the new Neo QLEDS offer an incredibly fast and immersive experience possible.

But more importantly, the variable refresh rate support also lets the screens auto optimise their settings based on what you’re doing. This lets them deliver the smoothest most reactive gaming experience possible when you want it, but then dial down the number of images it displays per second when there’s no advantage, ensuring images in TV, sports and movies always look accurate.

It’s not just about gaming

But as ever, even if a TV offers great picture quality, it means nothing if the sound is awful or it has terrible viewing angles.

Audio is a key area that Trusted’s team of expert reviewers has seen many flagship tellies fail to deliver on. Thankfully that’s not the case on the new Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K. Samsung’s QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV features 8 multi-directional speakers, support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound.

This means the TV can not only deliver enough power and detail to really get you immersed in your game of Call of Duty and feel like you’re at the stadium watching football. The sets can also offer 3D audio that moves with the action on-screen.

If you’re watching the game with friends, enjoying a bad movie night or engaging in a quick session of couch co-op then poor viewing angles and screen glare can ruin the experience. Samsung’s critically acclaimed anti-glare TV screen tech helps get around this. The tech lets the screen absorb reflections from stray light to ensure every part of the picture remains legible, regardless of where you’re sitting.

A sleek look that’ll fit into any home

If all of the above wasn’t enough to tempt you, then we have one final reason why Samsung’s new Neo QLED TV should be your next purchase – they look outright gorgeous and have been designed to stay that way.

As well as featuring tiny bezels that give you a near all-screen experience, the Neo QLED also features Samsung’s innovative One Connect box. This is a clever system that lets you plug all your devices, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X into one box input, which is neatly hidden in the rear of the stand so that your lounge never gets cluttered with stray cables.

You won’t get it cheaper anywhere else

