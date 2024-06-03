IMOU’s revolutionary wireless security camera could be your ideal home security solution

(Sponsored) Upgrading your home security system to a high-tech solution might seem like a complex and expensive task but IMOU is looking to break these barriers for entry with its new product: the Cell 3C series. Thanks to its UK launch, you can now secure your property with advanced features and reliable performance, all for a wallet-friendly price.

Wireless security cameras are a game-changer for home protection, eliminating the hassle of extensive setup and network cables. However, traditional wireless cameras often face enormous issues including network failures and limited battery life, both of which can render the whole setup useless. IMOU’s new Cell 3C wireless camera addresses these big issues with its long-lasting battery performance and stable functionality, ensuring continuous, reliable security for your home.

The IMOU Cell 3C camera is priced at just £33.99 and is available now on Amazon. For those looking for an even more versatile option, the Cell 3C Kit, compatible with a solar panel, will be available in early August. This series makes it easier than ever to make your home smarter as well as safer.

One of the standout features of the Cell 3C series is its effortless installation. Its compact, simple design allows you to set up the camera in just three minutes without needing an electrician. As long as your chosen area is within Wi-Fi coverage, you’re good to go. Simply screw the camera bracket into place, attach the camera, and enjoy peace of mind.

Battery life is a crucial factor for wireless cameras, and the Cell 3C excels in this area with its large 5000mAh battery. This capacity provides up to 120 days of use on a single charge. Additionally, smart battery monitoring ensures precise tracking of power usage, with the accompanying app alerting users at 20%, 10%, and 5% battery levels, ensuring you’re never caught off guard by a low battery.

For even greater convenience, the Cell 3C Kit includes compatibility with solar panels, allowing for efficient solar energy conversion. The solar panel can charge the camera’s battery in just 2 hours of direct sunlight, giving you up to 24 hours of continuous use. This cuts down on your electric bill and it’s an eco-friendly option that takes this home security system to the next level.

The Cell 3C series also boasts a high-resolution 2K camera, delivering clearer images than standard 1080P models. This enhanced image quality allows for detailed zooming, enabling you to see more details. Additionally, the camera features smart full-colour night vision with multiple modes, ensuring clear visibility in weak lighting conditions while also being energy-efficient. Whether you prefer black-and-white night vision or vivid full-colour images triggered by motion, the Cell 3C series has you covered.

Security is further enhanced by the camera’s PIR human detection and IP66 weather resistance. The advanced image processing technology quickly identifies human targets and sends notifications to your smartphone, reducing false alerts and ensuring you’re always aware of important activity. The IP66 rating means the camera can withstand harsh weather conditions, from heavy rain to extreme temperatures, ensuring reliable operation year-round.

Storage options are flexible with the Cell 3C series, offering both SD card and cloud storage solutions. This versatility allows you to tailor your storage needs and ensures your videos are secure and accessible only to authorised users. The cloud package includes advanced features like alarm information screening, adding another layer of security.

Additional features such as event replay, customisable working modes, and active deterrence with a built-in siren and spotlight make the Cell 3C an all-encompassing security solution. The digital privacy shield ensures your privacy when needed, and the time-lapse video feature captures captivating footage of specific scenes, adding a unique touch to your surveillance needs.

Overall, the IMOU Cell 3C wireless camera series offers a seamless and worry-free security experience. With effortless installation, long-lasting battery life, high-resolution imaging, and smart features, it’s the perfect choice for enhancing your home security. Don’t miss out on the next-generation security cameras Cell 3C, now available on Amazon. Upgrade your home security today with IMOU’s innovative technology and enjoy the peace of mind you deserve.

IMOU, a leading smart IoT provider, is committed to creating an easier, smarter, and more secure lifestyle for users through advanced technology and smart products spanning security, robotics, lighting, and connectivity solutions, which have reached over 100 countries and provided more than 30 million users worldwide with safety and convenience.