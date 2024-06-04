HUAWEI’s MatePad 11.5”S PaperMatte tablet blends cutting edge technology with paper-like drawing

(Sponsored) If you’re in the market for a new tablet that combines cutting-edge technology with a premium user experience, look no further than HUAWEI’s latest release: the MatePad 11.5”S.

This groundbreaking device is the first to feature HUAWEI’s new-generation PaperMatte Display, making it a game-changer for digital artists, illustrators, and productivity enthusiasts alike. Whether you’re sketching your next masterpiece or diving into a high-definition movie, the MatePad 11.5”S promises a never-seen-before experience. You can check out all the details on HUAWEI’s UK Store, but let’s delve into what makes this tablet so special right now.

The MatePad 11.5”S is designed with a new-generation PaperMatte Display that reduces ambient light reflections by up to 99%. This innovative screen ensures comfortable and easy use in almost any environment, whether you’re indoors or out in the bright sunshine. Thanks to its nano-etched display, users can enjoy a realistic, paper-like drawing experience, especially when paired with HUAWEI’s new 3rd Generation M-Pencil.

The PaperMatte Display is the highlight of the MatePad 11.5”S. With an aspect ratio of 3:2, this tablet is perfectly proportioned for productivity. It boasts a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a resolution of 2.8K, delivering immersive, high-resolution visuals with vibrant colours. The screen’s advanced technology combines nanoscale anti-glare etching with nanoscale magnetron optical coating and multi-layer diffusion technology. These enhancements bring surface reflectivity down to below 2% and eliminate 99% of light interference, ensuring comfortable reading regardless of your surroundings.

Strongly adding to the paper-like sensation is the MatePad’s colour mode. This algorithmic technology adjusts the mapping between screen brightness, hue, and colour temperature, creating soft, ink-like hues that enhance eye comfort. Whether you’re parsing through a comic book or a newspaper, the colour mode ensures that everything is easy on the eyes.

This commitment to eye health is backed by certifications such as the SGS Low Visual Fatigue 2.0 Premium Performance Certification and the TÜV Rheinland Reflection-Free Certification, among others.

Beyond its impressive display, the MatePad 11.5”S excels in functionality, covering work, learning and entertainment needs. HUAWEI Notes, a professional note-taking app, has been upgraded with new capabilities to improve efficiency. The Note Replay feature allows users to touch a written note to play back audio from the corresponding part of a meeting, making it easier to review meeting content comprehensively. Quick gestures let users record inspiration the minute it hits, and the lasso tool allows for easy text selection and colour changes, helping users organise their notes efficiently.

GoPaint, HUAWEI’s new painting app, is another major draw for the MatePad 11.5”S. Developed in collaboration with experts from top fine arts academies and HUAWEI’s 2012 Laboratories R&D teams, GoPaint offers professional-grade rendering, fast compositing and efficient storage use. The app’s FangTian Painting Engine significantly reduces system resource demand, lowers latency, and increases the number of layers a file can contain, providing a seamless and unrestricted creative experience.The best part? It’s completely free to MatePad owners.

The HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) is the first stylus to feature over 10,000 pressure sensing levels, making it an indispensable tool for digital artists and illustrators. Equipped with NearLink technology, the stylus offers smooth writing feedback with super fast response times, not to mention greater control of line thickness and cleaner strokes. Each stylus is meticulously calibrated before shipment to ensure stable connections and precise performance.

The MatePad 11.5”S is available at £449.99 with a keyboard included or £349.99 for the standalone tablet. And those who purchase from the keyboard bundle version from the UK Huawei Store between June 4th and July 2nd will also receive a free 3rd Generation M-Pencil.

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5”S PaperMatte is set to redefine the tablet experience. Its industry-leading PaperMatte Display, realistic drawing capabilities with the M-Pencil, and powerful GoPaint app make it the perfect choice for digital artists and productivity enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on this game-changing launch – visit the HUAWEI UK Store today to learn more about this revolutionary device.