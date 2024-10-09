Huawei Launches the Beautiful and Stylish MatePad 12 X

(Sponsored) HUAWEI has launched one new tablet; the HUAWEI MatePad 12 X at the launch event in Barcelona on September 19. Here is all you need to know about this exciting new tablet.

Product summary

The HUAWEI MatePad 12 X has thus been designed to convey the lighter side of life, featuring light colours, an eye-soothing and durable ultra-bright PaperMatte Display, and productivity-boosting features, making it the most suitable tablet for young people and pioneering creators.

Creation of beauty

HUAWEI focuses on the brand concept “Creation of beauty” and is committed to building a three-dimensional and diverse creative world through innovative technologies and inspiring everyone to become an artist, which brings unique aesthetic design, great painting features, ultimate screen and more updates.

ID

The MatePad 12 X features an innovated Shimmery Pearlescent Sheen, the only “Metallic White” color in the tablet industry. Natural Mica Powder is eco-friendly gem, and produces a shimmering polish effect to the surface, with unique and breathtaking colour-changing effects depending on lighting conditions and the angle of view. Since the surface is adorned with a relatively large-diameter natural Mica Powder, the pearlescent process creates a warm, textured feel, which differs markedly from the cold touch of bare metal. The MatePad 12 X also features an Integrated Seamless Design with an all-metal body, with Clear-cut Lines Glossy Gilded Bezels, and boasts a brilliant, shimmering finish that feels great in your hand, making it the perfect accessory for young trendsetters.

Screen: Ultra-bright, Eye-Soothing Display

The HUAWEI MatePad 12 X is equipped with a huge 12-inch PaperMatte Display, which improves the screen quality from viewing, writing, and touching, making it the most suitable screen yet for paperless creation among young professionals.

Its screen technology includes Nanoscale Anti-glare Etching Technology, Nanoscale Magnetron Optical Coating, High-precision Optical Module Architecture; display system includes the Natural Tone Display Technology, Natural Light Sensing Display Technology, and paper-like colour mapping algorithm; perception science includes multiple human factor test models, which are display comfort human factor model, paper-like writing human factor model, and tactile experience perception model.

View: Clear and soothing

Fashioned through the Nanoscale Anti-glare Etching Technology with the Nanoscale Magnetron Optical Coating at a vacuum degree of 10^-5, the patented Huawei PaperMatte Display reduces glare and emits soft light that is easy on the eyes even after prolonged screen use. In addition, the tablet produces clearer images, since about 99% of light interference is eliminated and surface reflectivity is brought down by 60% to 2% , and enhances the light transmittance to 95%, so users can enjoy the high resolution and vibrant colours of the display.

Write: Paper-like screen

Nanoscale Anti-glare Etching Technology simulates the texture of paper, which works well with a HUAWEI M-Pencil to offer resistance similar to how you would feel when writing on paper. It boosts writing experience by 47% compared with traditional tablets. In a world of paperless offices and paperless schools, writing on a PaperMatte Display is a refreshingly tactile, natural, and joyful experience. PaperMatte Display takes the experiences of creating on paper and paperless, and then employs cutting-edge technology to combine the best of both worlds.

Touch: Smooth touch control

The patented PaperMatte Display makes the screen smooth to the touch, regardless of whether you are browsing the web, reading an e-book, or turning inspiration into art. An ultra-hydrophobic oil-resistant film creates a soothing feel and is resistant to fingerprint stains, making touch controls more enjoyable, and freeing you from constantly having to clean your device.

HUAWEI Notes – inspirational records anytime anywhere

HUAWEI notes is continuously upgraded to provide a more powerful paperless learning experience, and provide more colorful covers and templates to help users create ideas easily and happily. Additionally, note Reply can become the helpful assistant for the review of meeting minutes and notes. Efficient toolbars, multi-note opening, and one-step split-screen can simplify operation steps and record inspiration seamlessly without impeding on your day-to-day life.

HUAWEI GoPaint: Powerful and Easy-to-Use Painting App

Using their strong technical capabilities and years of expertise, Huawei has launched GoPaint, an authentic, professional, smart, and easy-to-use painting app.

GoPaint allows more people to experience the joy of painting, while helping them to unleash their creative potential and showcase their unique artistic style. This brand-new Huawei-developed tablet painting app integrates a myriad of powerful but easy-to-use features, including a wealth of brushes and a myriad of unprecedented Realistic Textures. The app offers a pen-on-paper painting experience that fulfills the needs of professional creators and painting enthusiasts without diminishing the tablet experience. Silky-smooth creation is one of GoPaint’s top priorities thanks to multiple layers, low latency, and a high frame rate powered by the FangTian Painting Engine. Other smart and convenient tools such as S-curve Correction and Willow Leaf help you paint to your heart’s content and enjoy immersive creation.