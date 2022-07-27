Here’s how you can get the stunning Pixel 6a at launch with a pair of Pixel Buds included

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone that offers high-end features at a price that doesn’t break the bank, then look no further than the incredible Pixel 6a – now available for preorder.

As the new entry-level handset in Google’s Pixel 6 range, the 6a offers unbelievable value by shipping with lots of the same features as its larger siblings. As if the 6a wasn’t tempting enough already, it’s possible to bag the phone with a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series (worth £99.99) thrown in.

Be aware however that the deal is only available for a limited time, set to end on August 1 2022. Let’s face it, no phone is complete without a pair of wireless earbuds to go with it, so now’s the perfect time to upgrade and bag this terrific bundle in time for launch day.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about the Pixel 6a then you might be wondering if it’s truly the next phone for you. It’s only fair to want to know as much as possible about your next big upgrade, but take it from us when we say that there’s very little about the Pixel 6a to leave you wanting.

For starters, the 6a is built around the same Tensor chipset that features in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This entirely new processor, exclusive to the Pixel 6 line, allows the phone to run with super-fast speed, juggling multiple apps at a time without breaking a sweat.

With so much power under the hood, Tensor can even change how you use your phone. Live Translate for instance can allow you to have an active conversation with someone speaking an entirely different language to your own – a huge win for your next holiday, and all thanks to Tensor.

On top of the Tensor chipset, the Pixel 6a utilises Android 12 with Google’s sleek Material You overlay which brings a whole new layer of personality to the Android ecosystem, allowing you to better express your sense of style with gorgeous colours and widgets.

For added peace of mind, the Pixel 6a comes with five years of guaranteed security updates, meaning that you can use the phone well into the future without having to worry about missing out on the latest features.

As incredible as these features are, it’s in the camera department where Pixel phones typically outdo themselves and in that regard, the Pixel 6a does not disappoint. With a dual-camera set-up on the back and an equally impressive selfie-camera, the Pixel 6a is ready to take your social media snaps to the next level.

Pixel exclusive features like Face Unblur and Magic Eraser can maintain focus on a fast-moving subject and remove any unwanted photobombers, respectively. Real Tone also expands the Pixel’s capabilities to more accurately capture a wider range of skin tones so that no matter where you are, the Pixel 6a’s cameras will always have you looking your best.

You might be wondering if all of these incredible features come at the cost of battery life, but there are zero compromises to be found in longevity. With an adaptive battery, the Pixel 6a can keep things running for over 24-hours by getting to know which apps you use the most and prioristing them over any lesser used ones running in the background.

In those moments when you’re far away from a charger, you can go one step beyond and activate the extreme battery saver which can nab you up to 72-hours of use – perfect if you’re away for a long weekend and forget to pack a charging cable.

All of these features are made even better thanks to the inclusion of 5G compatibility, which lets you browse the web and stream your favourite content faster than ever before. If the Pixel 6a sounds like the phone for you then you can preorder the device right now over at iD Mobile or Carphone Warehouse.

For you low-data users out there, you can use the code: VCID30PIXEL at checkout to get the Pixel 6a with 25GB from just £23.99 a month on iD Mobile, this is a total cost of £576 over 24 months. Alternatively, any binge-watchers can pick up a high 65GB contract for just £26 a month and £29 upfront at Carphone Warehouse. Alternatively, you can pick up the Pixel 6a SIM-free for just £399.

No matter which contract you go for, you’ll be getting an incredible deal with one of the most feature packed phones on the market, and that’s on top of the pair of Pixel Buds A-Series that you can get when you preorder before August 1. As your next phone upgrade, you can’t ask for a better deal than that.