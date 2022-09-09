Get back to school the right way with a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series laptop (Sponsored)

Between getting all the right stationery in and making sure that you’ve jotted down your timetables correctly, there’s a lot that goes into preparing for the new school year. However, there’s no component quite so important as making sure you make the right choice of laptop.

A study conducted by NVIDIA revealed that almost half (48%) of students admit to having not done enough research before purchasing a laptop for their studies, and a further 37% revealing that they regretted their decision altogether.

Laptops are, after all, a hub of activity as you jump between your school work, streaming your favourite shows, surfing the web and indulging in a spot of gaming all on the same device. With that in mind, it’s absolutely crucial that you make the right choice from the outset to ensure that you aren’t dissatisfied with your laptop halfway through the school year.

One of the most sure-fire ways to make sure that you get the right laptop for you is to see if the laptop in question is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPU. These powerful laptops are available to suit a range of budgets, but at each end of the spectrum they still offer unbeatable processing speeds designed to take on nearly anything you can throw at them, and having all that power at your disposal can turn your school work into a piece of cake.

Whether it’s the applications needed to run through your coursework in STEM modules, or even needing to dive into a spot of editing for your photography project, the NVIDIA Studio platform of industry-leading GPUs and exclusive driver technology, has you covered by accelerating creative applications to give your studies a boost from day one.

GeForce RTX GPUs are even specially designed to help you work faster with AI-accelerated features, allowing you to make the most out of popular applications, so previously sluggish moments like rendering a 4K video in Adobe Premier Pro or batch editing a group of photos in Photoshop are now a breeze.

Laptops like the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15, available for £949.99, are able to chew through GPU-intensive programs that students might need across courses in creative studies, computer/data science, economics and more.

But let’s face it, school work – while important – is just one of many things a laptop gets used for and when it’s time to take a break, it’s nice to know that your laptop can keep up. The aforementioned study also revealed that 90% of students use their laptops for entertainment when they’re not working and NVIDIA has always been one of the go-to brands in the realm of PC gaming.

With RTX 30-series GPUs you can experience gaming features like Ray Tracing and DLSS, the latter of which uses cutting edge AI tech to boost frame rates and offer up the best image possible on the fly. Not only will you be able to dive into new flagship titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard or Spider-Man: Remastered, but NVIDIA’s tech can accelerate performance by up to 2X, enabling you to play with maxed out graphics and high resolutions.

You’ll even find yourself a competitive advantage with NVIDIA Reflex, which works relentlessly to bring down latency and increase response time to make your movements more impactful than ever.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for instance, which is available for just £799.97, makes use of all these features while sporting a minimalist and professional design, so your high powered gaming laptop won’t look out of place in a morning lecture.

GeForce RTX GPUs have been designed with precision in mind, meaning more power within a smaller form factor. Powerful laptops such as the Acer Swift X 14in for example, only come in at 1.39kg, making it easy to slip into a backpack and carry around campus all day, so you can dive into school work, gaming or your favourite shows no matter where you are.

If you want to start the school year on the right track then the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series of laptops can be found across a number of retailers, with some great deals to be had! Terrific devices like the affordable Asus TUF A15 (£649) and the MSI GF63 Thin (£699) are just waiting to take your school work, and your free time, to the next level.