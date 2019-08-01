If you haven’t introduced Swedish brand FOREO into your skincare routine yet, where have you been? A whopping 20 million people around the world have bought a LUNA device since the company launched its first in 2013, and now one is sold every two seconds.

That’s a pretty solid result, so I got my hands on the company’s latest release, the LUNA 3 facial cleansing device, to see what a difference it could make to my skin.

FOREO LUNA 3 – Performance

I have normal skin, but it can get dull and dry, and doesn’t always respond well to regular exfoliation. I’ve been using the LUNA 3 as part of my daily skincare routine for a week now and can’t remember a time that my skin looked better.

Before using the LUNA 3 you should set it up and tweak its settings to meet your preference using the interactive FOREO app. As well as guidance on your skin’s health the app also has 16 different intensity settings to choose from. The maximum setting produces 8,000 deep-cleansing vibrations a minute, making the LUNA 3 FOREO’s most powerful device yet. When you set up your LUNA 3, the app will start you off at around midway setting and recommend you to build up steadily, but you can adjust to suit your preference.

Once I had the app up and running, I simply had to pop my choice of cleanser on to the LUNA 3, turn it on and work it steadily around my face in circles. There’s a built-in automatic timer which is set for 60 seconds, and you’ll get a little vibration notification every 20 seconds to make sure you’re covering your face in equal measures. After 60 seconds, it stops, and you’re good to go.

As well as being a superb facial cleanser, flip the LUNA 3 over and it is also a pro at facial massage too.

The benefits of facial massage are huge, helping to guard against unwanted fine lines by plumping, firming and tightening skin. I’ve got no idea how to massage my face though, so being able to leave it in the hands of the LUNA 3’s four targeted programmes – focused on the eye area, neck, cheek and jawbones and selected via the app – is fantastic.

I’ve simply worked in a massage every night after cleansing as part of my skincare routine, and I’m already seeing the benefits.

You can really feel the difference in the clean you get from the LUNA 3, compared a regular manual face scrub. It’s gentle, but really effective. I have always suffered from rough skin on my nose and forehead that no exfoliator or moisturiser can keep at bay, but a week with the LUNA 3 seems to have scared it off.

My skin feels brighter too, probably helped by the fact I’ve made this one of my gym bag essentials as well. After every a workout I’m making sure I use the LUNA 3 to clean my skin clear of sweat, which helps to ensure all the skin boosting exercise I’m doing is having its maximum effect.

The results have been that I’ve barely reached for the concealer in the past couple of days, and have been able to ditch the foundation for a lighter BB cream too. My skin just feels more energised – and coming from the Mum of a 9-month-old, that’s a pretty big statement to make.

FOREO LUNA 3 – Design

The LUNA 3 is a pocket-sized sonic cleansing brush that’s perfectly sized for throwing in your washbag or taking along to the gym. The shape is great too, with a curved back that sits comfortably in your palm for an easy grip while cleansing. Keeping things nice and easy, there’s just a universal power button on the back, for turning it on and off and pairing it with your phone.

It’s completely waterproof, with the LUNA 3’s main brush head made out of silicone. That makes it 35 times more hygienic than bristles and is insured for the lifetime of the device. That already gives the LUNA 3 the upper hand over its bristly competitors – most of them require replacement parts over time, but the LUNA 3 is always ready to go.

And I mean that quite literally – the LUNA 3 provides 650 uses from a single charge. That is almost a whole year’s worth of skincare, which is pretty incredible in a world full of gadgets that seem to constantly need plugging in.

Now in its third generation, the LUNA 3 has seen a number of design improvements since its predecessor. For a start, the brush head is 30% larger than on the LUNA 2, and it also has 30% longer, 25% softer touchpoints too.

It is available in three different designs, depending on your skin type – sensitive, normal or combination – with a different pastel hue depending on the one you choose.

FOREO LUNA 3 – Use and operation

If you’ve never used a facial cleansing brush before, the LUNA 3 uses sonic waves called T-Sonic pulsations to get down deep into your pores, shaking up loose dirt, oil, sebum, make-up residue and dead skin that regular cleaning misses. These sonic waves also do wonders for your skin under the surface too, increasing circulation, promoting gentle but effective exfoliation and improving detoxification by stimulating your skin at the cellular level. To use it you just have to follow the above steps and gently massage it over your skin.

That’s everything you need to know about the FOREO LUNA 3. On the off chance you still have more questions or want to pick one up make sure to hop over to the Look Fantastic store!

Written by Verity Burns

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More