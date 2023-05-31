Experience true cinematic sound at home with the 2023 Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbars

(Sponsored) In the past, cinema trips always meant experiencing the latest films at their very best with cutting edge technology to make everything, from the picture to the sound, leap off the screen and envelop your senses. In 2023, you can recreate that experience from the comfort of your own home with Samsung’s home cinema range.

As important as picture quality is, let’s face it – when it comes to building the ideal home cinema, audio quality is the best place to start. The action onscreen is done a disservice if the sound is not all encompassing, so it makes sense to get your audio in check before everything else. On that front, Samsung has you covered with its flagship Q990C soundbar.

The Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbars are now available at Currys

The Samsung Q990C soundbar is capable of presenting crisp and vibrant sound that elevates Dolby Atmos sound detail that filmmakers want you to hear, but can often get lost with TV speakers alone.

With 22 speakers, the Q990C is able to use a combination of upward firing and side firing audio to build a true 3D soundscape that can make it feel as if you’re at the heart of the action. Car chases can feel like you’re in the passenger’s seat, while a swordfight will echo as you’ll swear that the clang of steel is happening right beside your head.

To really cement that soundscape, not only does the Q990C pair with two separate rear- speakers that are included in the box, but it can also bring your TV’s speakers into the fold with Samsung Q-Symphony* to deliver multiple channels where added detail can be brought to life.

Of course, for those intense moments and sweeping scores that require a little extra power to deliver on their true cinematic potential, the Q990C has an ace up its sleeve in the form of an 8-inch subwoofer that can deliver a shock to the senses with rumbling bass and ferocious drum beats. Simply put, if you’re watching a relentless wartime epic like All Quiet on the Western Front then you’ll feel every pounding moment from the firing of canons to footsteps in the mud.

With all of these aspects combined, the Samsung Q990C can provide you with the full cinematic audio experience from the comfort of your own home, but not every home is built the same which is why Samsung developed its unique SpaceFit Sound Pro software. This allows the Q990C to analyse the acoustics of your space via a built-in microphone and then adapt the audio to give you the best experience possible.

For these features and more, Samsung is the go-to brand for building your dream home cinema, but if you have a smaller space to work with then the Samsung Q800C soundbar is able to deliver the company’s signature sound suitable for all living areas.

With 11 speakers, the Q800C is also able to make use of Samsung Q-Symphony and SpaceFit Sound Pro optimisation, plus with Dolby Atmos compatibility to boot, even a small room can feel like an auditorium once the movie starts.

Regardless of whether you have the Q990C or the Q800C at home however, no cinema set-up is truly complete without the ideal TV to go with it, and when it comes to replicating the feeling of a gigantic cinema screen away from your local multiplex, there’s only one option: the 2023 Samsung 75-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV.

The QN800C uses the latest Mini LED technology to deliver leading HDR brightness that can allow any fictional world to jump out of the screen. At roughly the size of a grain of sand, these Mini LEDs precisely controlled so you can enjoy inky blacks, bright whites and superb contrast, as well as rich and accurate colour thanks to Quantum Dot technology.

The TV’s 8K resolution also results in detail like you’ve never seen before. For native 8K content, the difference between that and the current 4K standard will feel like night and day as even the most minute details will be brought to the forefront. Because 4K is still the industry standard however, the QN800C uses its Neural Quantum Processor to upscale any piece of media to make use of the newer tech and look its very best in the process.

Throw in the fact that the QN800C has an ultra-wide viewing angle and anti-glare technology so that no matter where you’re sat during movie night, you can still enjoy everything the TV has to offer, and there can be no other set to bring your favourite bits of content to life, particularly when partnered with a Samsung soundbar.

For a limited time, you can save a massive £250 on Samsung soundbars when buying a Samsung TV via Currys so if you have dreams about setting up the perfect home cinema, there’s never been a better time to do so.

*Compatible Samsung TV with Q-Symphony required