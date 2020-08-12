Experience super-fast 5G with Vodafone’s exclusive Galaxy S20 offer [SPONSORED]

With 5G finally being rolled out across the UK, the next big step in smartphone technology is here, promising incredibly fast internet speeds that’ll have you downloading episodes on the go in no time.

Of course, if you want to make the most out 5G with an ultra-modern smartphone packing a gorgeous AMOLED display and three high-end camera sensors, then there’s only one thing for it – Vodafone’s got you covered. The UK network is currently running an unbelievable deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G that’s too good to pass up.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

For the first time, Samsung has released a 5G compatible device within its Galaxy S series, bringing together the company’s premium craftsmanship with the lightning fast speed of 5G connectivity in the Galaxy S20 5G.

To make the most out of a 5G contract, you’ll definitely want a phone that can keep up the pace, which is why the Galaxy S20 5G is the perfect choice as your first 5G phone. With a massive 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy S20 5G will quickly become your main device of choice for streaming films and TV shows, as you’ll watch them in the best possible quality.

For all you creatives out there, the Galaxy S20 5G has some amazing tricks up its sleeve where photography and filming are concerned. The phone’s three rear-camera setup lets you jump between epic wide-angle and ultra-wide angle shots and stunning portraits on the fly.

Saving the best for last, you can even unleash your inner filmmaker as the Galaxy S20 5G can record footage in a whopping 8K resolution. To achieve 8K clarity, you’d usually expect to carry around a hulking great camera with a rig attached, but with the Galaxy S20 5G, you can fit an 8K camera in your pocket.

But why 5G?

If you thought that 4G was fast, just wait till you get a load of 5G. Case in point, 4G can reach max speeds of 150Mbps while 5G can crank it all the way up to 10Gbps – roughly 100 times faster.

In layman’s terms, this will be the difference of making a cup of tea while you download a few TV episodes to take on the go, as opposed to downloading an entire season in under a minute as you’re walking down the street.

Tell me more about this Vodafone offer

If the high-speed connectivity of 5G and the superb specs of the Galaxy S20 5G sound like a match-made in heaven, then look no further than the exclusive offer now available at Vodafone for a limited time only.

Giving you even more data at no extra expense, you can now get a 48GB Galaxy S20 5G contract for the same price as a 24GB one. That means at a monthly cost of £51 and a small upfront cost of £19, you’ll get twice as much data to binge through your favourite shows, indulge in some online gaming or finally get through your next favourite audiobook in one sitting. Whatever you fancy, there’s enough data there to do it all.

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a ton of perks that come with signing up with Vodafone. For the freebie hunters among you, the VeryMe Rewards service provides Vodafone customers with regular giveaways and discounts across a range of product types, while the Vodafone Global Roaming scheme rewards your Wanderlust by letting you utilise your data at no extra cost in 51 European destinations.

This is all without mentioning the fact that Vodafone has 5G availability in more locations throughout the UK than any other nationwide network. When it comes to 5G, no-one does it better than Vodafone.

