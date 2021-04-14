Experience a home cinema like never before with LG’s stunning OLED TV collection (sponsored)

The brand new range of OLED TVs from LG are now available from Currys PC World, offering a greater sense of immersion and realism than ever before. When it comes to building an optimum home cinema experience, the conversation starts with LG’s OLED technology.

LG’s OLED range provides unparalleled vibrancy and contrast, all thanks to the self-lighting pixel technology found within each TV. With complete control over each and every pixel, LG’s OLED TVs can depict films, TV shows and games in their best possible format, with colours matching exactly what their creators had in mind.

Unlike any other type of TV, OLED is the only option to go for if you want to see perfect black on screen, as pixels can switch off completely – something that just isn’t possible with different display technology – so dark scenes look detailed and exciting. The prowess of LG’s OLED range doesn’t end there however, with several other features at play to offer a truly cinematic experience.

All of LG’s OLED TVs are compatible with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, both of which have become defining staples of the cinema experience, delivering creator-defined visuals and multi-layered 3D audio respectively. With an LG OLED TV however, you no longer have to go to the cinema if you want to watch a film exactly as the director intended, letting you dive into that cinematic experience from the comfort of your living room.

This type of innovation just wouldn’t be possible were it not for the new, high powered α9 Gen4 AI processor 4K chipset, making its debut in the LG C1 and LG G1 OLED TVs. As the brain behind LG’s premium sets, the α9 Gen4 will analyse what you’re watching in real-time and adjust the display accordingly, giving you the optimal set-up for each scene. LG’s TVs are designed for viewers who want the best possible experience every time, and it only gets easier thanks to LG’s bespoke webOS platform.

Available exclusively in LG TVs, webOS simplifies the TV interface so you can get straight to the content you love, quickly. Not only does webOS come loaded with the biggest streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer and more, it also works in tandem with Google Assistant and Alexa – giving you the option of diving into that new hit show with nothing more than your voice.

LG OLED TVs aren’t made just for watching content however – there’s a plethora of features tailor made to give gamers the fast paced, low-lag experience they need to play the latest titles. Owners of next-gen consoles in particular will be able to make the most of LG’s feature-set, with high-speed HDMI 2.1 ports enabling 4K HFR, VRR and more, plus an unbelievable 1ms response time. Twitch is also loaded into webOS so you can catch your favourite streamers at the touch of a button.

If you’re more of a sports fan than a gamer then fear not, you’ll also find LG’s OLED range to be the perfect companion come match day. Thanks to wide viewing angles, you’ll be able to catch the game no matter where you’re sat, and the fast 120Hz refresh rate available on the LG B1, LG C1 and LG G1 TVs allows the display to keep up with the speed of any sport, letting you see the great moments exactly as they happen.

You’d think that for all these cutting edge features that LG TVs would require a lot of space, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Despite their high-end internals, LG OLED TVs are incredibly slim, so slim in fact that the LG G1 can sit flush against your wall in a wall-mounted set-up.

It’s also worth mentioning that the refined lighting technology employed by LG’s OLED TVs is actually better for your eyes, having significantly lower blue light levels than other models. This means you can enjoy a steady stream of entertainment for longer, putting less strain on your eyes in the process.

If you want to indulge in all the benefits offered by LG’s OLED technology, then you can buy LG’s C1 and G1 TVs right now from Currys PC World, while the LG B1 and A1 sets will be stocked at a later date.