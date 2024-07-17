Eureka’s wet-dry Vacuums bring home cleaning to a new Era

(Sponsored) Wet dry vacuum cleaners are undoubtedly a popular item in the current cleaning category. Compared to traditional handheld cleaning products, wet dry vacuum cleaners have superior cleaning capabilities and are more convenient to operate. This Prime day, Eureka have a whole range of offers on their high quality cleaning products to ensure your home staysclean and tidy.

In the past, cleaning floors required vacuuming first and then mopping. However, wet dry vacuum cleaners can do both at the same time, greatly improving cleaning effectiveness and efficiency. Last year, Eureka launched the NEW400, favoured by many users thanks to its efficient cleaning capabilities and high cost-performance ratio, and now, they have released the Eureka RapidWash, read on to find out about this innovative new wet-dry vacuum cleaner, and Eureka’s range of Amazon Prime Day offers on their high quality cleaning products to ensure your home stays clean and tidy

Industrial Design

Eureka RapidWash consists of the following components: a clean water tank, a dirty water tank, a main unit, a base that can both charge and self-clean, a roller brush, a brush for cleaning, and a bottle of cleaning solution. The machine uses a black and grey colour scheme, which, although not very bright, matches well with any home décor. You don’t need to worry about the machine’s colour clashing with your home environment.

Eureka RapidWash has an LED screen that clearly displays the status of the machine – including battery level, cleaning mode and potential error messages. It also features a notification light that alerts you when the dirty water tank needs emptying.. The voice control button is located behind the handle, allowing you to freely control whether to enable voice announcements or mute them.

The weight of a wet dry vacuum cleaner is also a key factor affecting the user experience. Therefore, in the Eureka RapidWash, it strived to optimise the weight even further, with the whole machine now only weighing 8.16 lbs, making it a breeze to carry around. Of course, Eureka RapidWash also features the much-appreciated self-propelling function so users only need to control the direction of the device and not its forward and backward motion.

Eureka’s design philosophy is ‘Easy. Clean. Done.’ They believe that when it comes to their devices simplicity is king, as demonstrated by the minimalist approach to buttons on their wet-dry vacuum cleaners. The Eureka RapidWash’s buttons are located on the handle and can be operated with one hand. There are only two buttons, one for power and one for mode switching between Turbo, Eco, and Dry modes.

Notably, Eureka has added a Dry mode, a feature not previously included in the Eureka NEW400. When you activate Dry Mode, Eureka RapidWash will only vacuum without dispensing clean water. This function is incredibly useful when your floor is wet.

Additionally, the company has optimised the connection between the body and the floor brush of the Eureka RapidWash, allowing it to easily stand upright, lie down, and turn left or right. Tapping on the roller brush lets you tilt the machine easily. If you gently push upwards, you can set it upright. During the mopping process, setting the machine upright will pause its operation, allowing you to do something else without having to constantly turn the machine on and off to switch between tasks.

Cleaning Ability

Eureka RapidWash uses a BLDC motor, with a suction power of up to 15000Pa. If you are unfamiliar with this figure then it’s worth mentioning that many handheld vacuums have a suction power ranging from 12000Pa to 15000Pa. For reference, the suction power of Eureka’s star vacuum, the Eureka Flash NES510, is also 15000Pa. Therefore, the Eureka RapidWash has suction power that matches the specs of many stick vacuums.

Edge cleaning is also a major pain point. Many wet dry vacuum cleaners currently available are optimised for edge cleaning, but only on one side of the product—meaning the roller brush can only clean along one edge. Although this design can be effective, it is not suitable for cleaning under sofas close to walls. Eureka RapidWash has also been optimised in this aspect. Both the right side and the front of the roller brush have a “zero-edge” design, which means that whether cleaning along walls or using the front of the roller brush to push close to baseboards, it cleans well.

Self-Cleaning Capability

Like many wet dry vacuum cleaners on the market, Eureka RapidWash has a self-cleaning function. When cleaning is completed, users can simply place the machine into the cleaning base and press the function button to start the effortless self-cleaning. The dirty water tank is also very easy to remove and rinse.

Cleaning Duration

Use time has always been a concern for cordless vacuum users, and Eureka has the solution. Compared to the previous generation Eureka NEW400, the Eureka RapidWash has significantly upgraded both the water tank and battery capacity. The clean water tank capacity has been increased by 33%, and the dirty water tank capacity has been increased by 50 ml. The battery uses six 2600mAh cells, which ensure 25 minutes of runtime in Eco mode and over 19 minutes in Turbo mode.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that the Eureka RapidWash’s base includes a charging feature. When the user finishes cleaning and places the machine on the powered base, the machine will automatically start charging. This design ensures that every time you pick up the Eureka RapidWash the machine is always fully charged, which eliminates the frustration a dead battery could cause.

Despite being an entry-level model, it packs in all the basic features you’d expect from a modern floor cleaner. Currently in the market, there is no wet-dry vacuum under $300 with so many functions except the Eureka RapidWash, and it’s even cheaper during Prime Day. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, the Eureka RapidWash will cost only $229.99, making it the perfect time to buy. Eureka’s prime day deals aren’t just limited to their E10s robot vacuum. The NEW400 wet-dry vacuum will also be available on discount between the 16th and 17th of July. Known for its extended runtime and superior suction, this device will be just $229. In addition, for tougher stains Eureka’s Spot Cleaner is also on sale for Prime Day, and is just $89.99. If you’re instead looking for an upright vacuum, Eureka has you covered. The Eureka OmniVerse will be down to just $199 for Amazon Prime Day, and features tangle-free technology, making it a fantastic choice for pet owners. Finally, the Eureka RapidClean Pro is the perfect complement to a robot vacuum like the E10s. This cordless stick vacuum will be on sale for a mere $109.

You can find out more about Eureka’s range of devices on their website here.