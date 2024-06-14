ESR launches new line of Qi2-certified MagSafe charging docks

(Sponsored) Mobile phone accessory manufacturer ESR has launched a new line of Apple and Qi2-certified chargers, including chargers designed specifically for drivers and travellers.

The new lineup is anchored by the ultra-fast 15W Qi2-certified MagSafe charging technology. These chargers not only meet Apple’s standards but also offer a noticeable improvement in charging speed and reliability.

With Qi2 and Apple certifications, ESR promises the fastest charging speeds available. For instance, ESR claims the iPhone 15 Pro Max can reach 85% battery in about two hours, a significant improvement over standard 7.5W chargers. Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra can supposedly be fully charged in one hour and 40 minutes, which is four times faster than other 2.5W chargers. They’re also all compatible with all iOS and watchOS updates, meaning that all the benefits of iOS 18 will be fully compatible with your charger.

To offer multi-charging on the go, the new line includes the 25W Qi2 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set, a foldable, compact charger weighing just 131 grams. Its design aims to reduce clutter and optimise space, making it suitable for both travel and home use. It makes great use of the magnetism, ensuring that your watch is nestled within the dock in a space-efficient and smart-looking manner.

One of the other central products in ESR’s new range is the 25W Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set. This device supports simultaneous charging for an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, competing with similar 3-in-1 chargers from other companies. This model specifically is optimal for charging at home or work, saving space versus having three separate devices.

For the drivers out there, ESR is also targeting in-car charging needs with the 15W Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger. This device offers fast charging for iPhones and versatile mounting options, including an air vent clip or dashboard mount. Its design includes a 360-degree adjustable base and a strong magnetic lock with 18 powerful N52 magnets, designed to ensure secure placement even on rough roads. And yes, the company does promise the same impressively fast 15W charging on supported phones.

For the ultimate in charging anywhere, ESR also has the Qi2 Mini Wireless Charger, which is an exceptionally small model made up solely of the circular charging unit and the wire attached to it. If you are packing a small bag and need the slimmest possible option, this would be your best choice. As with the slightly larger models, it still charges at 15W speeds.

Beyond these new releases, ESR is looking to bring its ‘CryoBoost’ technology to more of its MagSafe chargers in the future. This tech offers more precise fan cooling during the charging process to reduce the risk of overheating and potential battery damage.

MagSafe has been a significant step forward for Apple devices in terms of charging. The magnetic attachments ensure a perfect alignment every time, reducing the energy wasted through heat, and allow for interesting accessories like battery packs that snap into place on the rear of your device.

Qi2, developed in part thanks to the American giant, offers a similar wireless charging performance for Android, including the 15W standard, and it should only continue to get better.

That means that, if all goes to plan, there’ll be plenty of magnetised fast-charging goodness for the non-Apple users out there sometime soon.