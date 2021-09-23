Enjoy the power of LG’s OLED TVs and be in with a chance of winning back the cost of your set (Sponsored)

With more choice than ever before, there’s never been a better time to build your very own home entertainment set-up and bring the excitement of the cinema right into the comfort of your living room – and it all starts with an LG OLED TV. But what is it about OLED that makes it so advanced compared to standard UHD TVs?

Unlike previous technologies, OLED TVs utilise self-lighting pixels to deliver an image that manages to more closely resemble how our eyes see the world, whilst also providing a more robust colour contrast than any TV before it. Because OLED sets deliver light only where it’s needed, your favourite films and TV shows can become enriched with true blacks that set a more accurate and atmospheric tone. Thanks to LG’s innovation however, the company’s own premium TVs take the OLED experience even further.

For instance, if you’re inviting friends over to watch the match, then the LG C1 OLED has you covered. Courtesy of a 120Hz refresh rate and LG’s own Motion Pro software, the C1 doesn’t succumb to screen tearing – the likes of which you might see elsewhere during fast paced games. Being able to keep a steady eye on the ball ensures that you won’t miss a moment of the action. The wide viewing angles of the LG C1 also provide an excellent viewing experience for everyone in the room, regardless of where they’re sat. With an LG OLED in tow, there’s no such thing as a bad seat in the house.

If gaming is more your cup of tea then the LG G1 OLED is the perfect option to go for, with no less than four HDMI 2.1 ports to help you achieve true 4K graphics on your gaming console of choice. It’s also G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync compatible with a 1ms response time, minimising any delay and ensuring that you’ll have the upper hand on the competition.

All LG TVs are installed with the incredibly intuitive webOS platform. Giving you easy access to all of your favourite streaming services as well as your connected smart home devices in a single hub, LG TVs can do so much more than your average TV set. With select LG TVs, there’s even support for Google Assistant and Alexa. Saving you from having to look for the remote, you can simply ask either of these AIs to take you straight to the content you want to watch – all you have to do is sit back and enjoy.

Right now you can save up to £1000 on select LG OLED models, making this the perfect time to upgrade from your old set and dive into all the wonder that OLED has to offer. As if that wasn’t enough, until October 12th, LG is giving at least 10 people the chance to win back the entire cost back of their brand new LG OLED TV. All you have to do is purchase an eligible TV (full list below) before October 12th and visit www.lgsaveandwin.com to register your purchase. The registration deadline isn’t until November 10th 2021, so you’ll have a bit of extra time after your purchase to be in with a chance of winning.

Major retailers such as Currys PC World, John Lewis and Richer Sounds are included in the scheme, but you can see the full list of participating retailers below. The randomly selected winners will be notified of their success on November 17th.

Eligible retailers:

LG.com/uk

Currys & PCWorld

John Lewis

Richer Sounds

Very.com

Littlewoods

AO.com

Costco (online only)

Hughes

RGB Electrical

PRC Direct

HBH Woolacotts

Box Limited

ASK Electronics

Electrical Discount

Reliant TV

Soundstore

Harvey Norman

DID

Expert

Powercity

Euronics – IE

Euronics UK and their agents

