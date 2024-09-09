Enjoy big screen entertainment with Hisense’s incredible 2024 TV picks

(Sponsored) As the No. 2 ranked global TV brand, Hisense is proud to unveil its 2024 TV range, set to redefine the at-home viewing experience.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a gaming aficionado, or simply looking to upgrade your home entertainment set-up, Hisense’s latest lineup promises to deliver unparalleled performance and innovation.

One of this year’s standout models, the Hisense U8N, is available in impressive 65” and 75” sizes, offering a cinematic experience right in your living room. The U8N features Mini LED PRO technology and Hisense’s proprietary Hi-View Engine PRO, utilising real-time frame-by-frame analysis to ensure that every scene is optimised for maximum visual impact.

Full Array Local Dimming Pro automatically adjusts the contrast and brightness of the picture to optimise it for the current viewing environment, delivering a perfect picture every time. With a Mini LED HDR 3000 rating and a Full-Array Local Dimming system boasting 1600 zones for the 65” model and 2000+ zones for the 75”, you can expect stunning clarity and depth.

To complement its visual prowess, the U8N offers immersive sound with a multi-channel surround system featuring 2.1.2CH and Dolby Atmos technology, all delivered through a subtly designed front-firing speaker. Gamers will appreciate the 144Hz Game Mode PRO which provides smooth, responsive gameplay, alongside the Game Bar, which offers quick access to essential gaming settings. Additionally, the U8N features a solar-powered remote that takes a step towards a greener future.

The U7N series, available in sizes ranging from 55” to a massive 100”, blends cutting-edge technology with a sleek design to cater to a variety of needs. Like the U8N, the U7N also features advanced Mini LED PRO technology for superior brightness and colour accuracy. With Hi-View Engine PRO and Dynamic Tone Mapping PRO, you can enjoy consistent picture quality with optimal contrast and brightness. Quantum Dot Colour Technology enables viewers to witness over a billion vibrant colours, providing an at-home cinema experience enhanced by IMAX and Dolby Vision IQ.

Equipped for gamers, the U7N includes a 144Hz Game Mode PRO and AMD FreeSync Premium PRO, ensuring fluid gameplay by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering. The series also features immersive audio with ATMOS and a built-in subwoofer, delivering rich, deep sound for all your viewing and gaming needs.

Get ready to experience gaming like never before with the supersized 100″ screen of the Hisense 100E7N PRO. This massive display immerses you in the action, making every detail larger than life. With Full Array Local Dimming Pro, each zone of brightness is individually controlled, ensuring unmatched clarity and sharpness. Whether you’re navigating dark corridors or exploring vibrant worlds, the 100E7N PRO delivers a crystal-clear view that’s perfect for serious gamers who demand the best.

The expansive display ensures you are fully immersed in the gaming world. With a 240Hz refresh rate and 144Hz Game Mode PRO, you can experience ultra-smooth gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium synchronises the refresh rate with the graphics processor to ensure that every trigger-finger movement is represented on-screen.

The 100E7NPRO also boasts AI Picture Technology and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, delivering crisp, detailed visuals that adapt in real-time. Perfect for watching movies and sports, the Filmmaker and Sports Modes features ensure the best possible picture quality.

A Quad Core Processor with AI technology enhances performance and ensures smooth operation, while Dolby Gaming and a built-in subwoofer provide immersive audio that matches the stunning visuals.

Hisense’s 2024 TV range is designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern consumers, from tech enthusiasts and gamers to anyone looking to elevate their home viewing experience. With cutting-edge technology, superior picture quality, and immersive sound, Hisense TVs are set to be at the forefront of the premium technology space. Don’t miss out on Hisense’s September Cashback offers, where you can claim up to £400 back when you buy certain TVs, and experience the future of television with Hisense.