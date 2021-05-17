Enjoy a personalised hub of entertainment with Sony BRAVIA TVs featuring Google TV (sponsored)

Taking the concept of the ‘smart TV’ to a whole new level, Google TV is a revolution in home entertainment. Available on all Sony BRAVIA 2021 4K TVs, this new operating system can mesh your favourite streaming services with the smart features of Google Assistant, Google Home and more, all in one convenient place.

While it’s never been easier to enjoy great entertainment at home, it can still be a hassle to figure out which streaming service has what, usually resulting in a Google search to save you from going through each service individually to find what you’re after. With Google TV, everything you have access to, whether it’s from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus or another service, will be shown together in a single hub, letting you cut out the guess work and get straight to enjoying the content you love.

You can even just ask the Google Assistant to bring up the piece of content you want to watch. The Sony BRAVIA A84J Exclusive to Curry’s PC World has a built-in mic for a truly hands-free experience. A stunning 4K OLED Screen and Acoustic Surface Audio+ will allow you to enjoy your content like you’ve never seen or heard it before.

With access to all of the major streaming services, Google TV can also build a personalised list of recommendations that isn’t limited to just one content library, preventing you from missing out on your next favourite show that might otherwise have not been brought to your attention. If a friend gives you a recommendation about that new hit show you absolutely have to watch, then you can always update your watchlist even when you’re away from your TV – just log on to any device that has access to Google and you’re sorted.

For when your TV is not in use, Google TV can turn a jarring blank screen into something that brightens up the room with great memories. In Ambient Mode, the Sony BRAVIA TVs can display a curated slideshow of your beloved snaps from Google Photos. If your photography skills aren’t quite up to scratch then you can switch over to a seemingly endless array of jaw dropping stills from Getty Images, Google Earth and curated art to brighten up any room.

Thanks to Google Home integration, your Sony BRAVIA TV can also be the command centre for all your smart home devices. For example, if someone’s at the door, Google TV can bring up the live camera feed so you know exactly who’s come calling, all from the comfort of your sofa. Similarly, if you’re settling in for movie night, just ask Google to dim your Philips Hue lights and you’ll be all set.

This seamless connectivity also extends to your smartphone. If you have some fantastic holiday footage that you want to share – why force your friends and family to crane their necks around a smartphone when you could just send ping the footage to your TV? Whether you’re using Chromecast or Apple AirPlay, Google TV can receive content directly off your phone and play it on the big screen for everyone to enjoy.

The feature isn’t just limited to video either, as you can enhance your app and gaming experience by mirroring whatever’s happening on your phone. This gives you the opportunity to switch movie night into game night with just a few simple taps – the simplicity is unrivalled.

All of these unique Google TV features are available on Sony BRAVIA 2021 4K Models. From the stunning X80J offering 4K Resolution with Sony’s TRILUMINOUS PRO & Motionflow XR technology, right the way up to the breath-taking OLED A84J & A90J featuring Sony’s Cognitive Intelligence Processor and best OLED picture quality. Complementing the simplicity provided by Google TV, these Sony BRAVIA TVs usher in a home entertainment experience like never before and are available now at Currys PC World.

