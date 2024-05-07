Elevate your fashion and fitness with the stylish Huawei Watch FIT 3

(Sponsored) In their efforts to beat the competition, too many smartwatches sacrifice fashion for features or vice versa, but with the Huawei Watch FIT 3 you can dive into a world of zero compromises.

Taking a leaf from Huawei’s Fashion Forward strategy, which saw the Huawei Watch GT 4 take on a bold new approach in style that perfectly complemented the many fitness features it brought to the table, the Huawei Watch FIT 3 embodies the all-new Fashion Squared strategy.

As its name implies, Fashion Squared utilises Huawei’s experience in knowing how to make an eye-catching wearable, but this time bringing it over to a more compact and square form factor that effortlessly suits users who prefer having a smaller wearable on their wrists.

Maintaining a fashionable, trendy and slim profile has been the guiding design principle of the Huawei Watch FIT series of square watches since its inception in 2020, and at only 26g, the Huawei Watch FIT 3 is the lightest smartwatch that the company has ever produced, and with a thickness of only 9.9m, it can sit so comfortably on your wrist that you’ll oftentimes forget that it’s even there.

What will remind you of the Huawei Watch FIT 3’s presence is any time you walk past a mirror and catch the watch’s vibrant 1.82-inch AMOLED display that’s incredibly bright and easy to read against direct sunlight, so you can catch a glimpse of the time whenever you need to.

With a next-level 77.4% screen to body ratio, the Huawei Watch FIT 3’s display represents a 10% increase in surface area over its predecessor, perfect for controlling music playback, seeing who’s calling and of course, taking control of your fitness metrics.

Lying underneath its fashionable chassis, the Huawei Watch FIT 3 packs a plethora of powerful fitness tracking technology designed to help those who are looking to make their foray into a more active lifestyle, as well as frequent gym-goers who want a deeper insight into how to improve their fitness routine.

On top of heart rate and SpO2 tracking, the Huawei Watch FIT 3 can analyse your activity throughout the day and, with a little help from AI, suggest the next best steps to help you maximise your routine so you start to see genuine results.

Part of this technology is powered by Huawei’s incredible Stay Fit app, available on the Huawei Watch FIT 3. This updated bit of software is the ultimate go-to option for logging your caloric intake and seeing how those calories are burned throughout the day, giving you a better chance of meeting your weight goals.

When you’re ready to hit the track and beat your personal best, you don’t even have to bring your phone with you as the Huawei Watch FIT 3 can use built-in GPS tracking to stay on top of your chosen route, giving you a greater understanding of which sections are proving to be the toughest so you can overcome them.

Even with all of these features to help you stay on top of your health and fitness, the Huawei Watch FIT 3 can still go the distance, lasting for up to 10-days on a single charge. That makes the device well suited for any marathons you plan on running, or even a getaway weekend. Still, if you do need to top up the battery but you’re in a rush to make the morning train then you’ll be glad to know that a quick 10-minute charge can get you enough power for an entire day’s worth of use.

For everything that your day includes, the Huawei Watch FIT 3 works as the perfect companion. See how the Huawei Watch FIT 3 can elevate your life by picking one up at the Huawei store today.