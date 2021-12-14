Discover Barista-style coffee at home this Christmas with the perfect Nespresso gift bundle

SPONSORED: Christmas is always best when shared with a loved one, so why not treat them (or yourself) to this indulgent coffee machine bundle from Nespresso? With everything you need to create barista-style coffee at home, this Nespresso Vertuo bundle is the perfect gift this Christmas.

Get Nespresso’s Christmas bundle with the Vertuo coffee machine, 200 Vertuo capsules and a free set of View cappuccino cups and saucers for only £99.

Nespresso’s Vertuo machine gives you the chance to experience endless coffee options from one machine, creating coffees that suit any mood, taste or time of day. Whether you prefer a long cup in the morning, an Espresso after lunch or a Gran Lungo in the afternoon, Vertuo is able to make it all from just the touch of a button.

Vertuo revolutionizes the way coffee is brewed by introducing Centrifusion™ technology and a range of different capsule sizes that together allow for different coffee styles. The intelligent system automatically recognises the coffee being brewed and adjusts extraction parameters to create the perfect dark full-bodied coffee, finished with a silky and generous crema.

As part of this festive offer, you’ll also receive 200 complimentary Vertuo capsules at no extra cost – that’s 200 rich and invigorating coffees from Nespresso to you. Even the most dedicated of coffee drinkers will see themselves sorted well into 2022.

To enjoy this Festive offer with a friend or family member, Nespresso is including a set of View cappuccino cups and saucers – so you can enjoy your 200 Vertuo capsules in style.

All of these components would cost you more than £350, but with Christmas being the time of giving, Nespresso has reduced the bundle to just £99. That’s the Vertuo coffee machine, 200 Vertuo capsules and a View cappuccino set, all for under £100. For anyone in your life who loves starting their day with a warming cup of coffee, you’d have a difficult time finding a better gift for them this Christmas.

Then again, if that coffee lover happens to be you, then why not treat yourself? If we had to guess, we’d say you’ve earned it.

Treat yourself to Nespresso’s £99 Vertuo bundle (was £350+)