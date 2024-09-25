Currys is offering epic discounts on some of LG’s finest TV models

(Sponsored) If you’re in the market for a new TV, now’s the perfect time to make your move.

Between September 25th and October 8th, Currys is offering an incredible 10% off selected LG OLED, QNED and NanoCell TVs.

Whether you’re upgrading your home entertainment system or diving into a new cinematic experience, this sale covers the latest 2024 models, including some of the most advanced and feature-packed TVs on the market.

Most amazingly of all, this discount applies to TVs which are already on sale as well.

With so many high-tech products available, we’ve put together a roundup of the best deals and features from this promotion, ensuring you can make an informed decision and get the right deal for you.

First on the list is the LG OLED C4, a standout from LG’s flagship OLED series. Known for its self-lit pixels, this model delivers perfect contrast and 100% colour accuracy, giving you deep blacks and vibrant hues. If you’re a movie buff or a sports fanatic, this TV offers an immersive viewing experience unlike any other, with a Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode combo that lets you watch films exactly as the director intended.

What really makes this TV such a hot deal is the Brightness Booster Max, which ensures the display stays stunning in any lighting environment. Its ultra-slim design, complete with a built-in flush-fit wall mount also means that this TV looks as good switched off as it does on, and during the sale the 10% discount makes this premium model more affordable than ever.

Next up is the LG QNED 86, a TV that blends Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies to give you a breathtaking 4K Ultra HD panel. The 86-inch model is perfect for anyone wanting a big-screen upgrade, especially gamers who will appreciate the 120Hz refresh rate and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), which ensures smoother motion and responsive gameplay.

The α7 AI Processor helps optimise picture and sound quality while supporting the latest gaming features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel). If you’re gaming on a next-gen console, the QNED 86 can keep up with the fast-paced visuals without breaking a sweat.

Loft interior design ,Wood Tv cabinet and gray chair on concrete wall with cement flooring , 3d render

For shoppers who want a balance between price and performance, the LG NanoCell 81 is an excellent choice. Featuring LG’s NanoCell technology, this TV enhances colour purity and delivers sharp 4K visuals that elevate your everyday viewing experience.

The Filmmaker Mode on the NanoCell 81 is perfect for movie lovers, allowing you to experience content as the creators intended by removing post-processing such as motion smoothing, as well as retaining the correct aspect ratios, frame rates and more.

For all other types of viewing, its AI-powered processor optimises everything from the sound to the picture, so every moment is detailed and vibrant, whether you’re streaming the latest shows or enjoying a live sports event.

Another bonus for this model is its smart webOS platform, offering easy access to Netflix, Disney+, Freeview Play and more, along with superior connectivity. Plus, it boasts a stylish interface that’s intuitive to all ages. With a 10% discount at Currys, now is the time to snap up this high-quality TV for less.

Beyond these specific models, Currys has other great deals across LG’s entire OLED, QNED, and NanoCell range. In addition to the 10% discount, which applies even if the item is already on sale, you can also pair this offer with other promotions such as 50% off an LG Soundbar when purchased with a selected TV. It’s the perfect time to complete your home entertainment setup and enjoy the latest tech at a fraction of the cost.

Bear in mind however that this offer is available for a limited time only, running from September 25th to October 8th. That’s just two weeks to make your move before the prices return to normal. Stock is limited, so don’t wait too long if you’ve got your eye on a particular model.