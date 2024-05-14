Creation of Beauty: How Huawei is changing the world of digital creativity

(Sponsored) The world is an arena of innovation. Every day, billions of people are creating new ideas, new approaches and new works of art.

As the cutting edge of creativity becomes ever more complex and demanding, the technology we use has to keep up. Huawei has been harnessing its considerable resources and talent to be at the forefront of this journey.

Keep reading to discover how Huawei’s range has been optimised by years of experience and creative direction, to provide you with the tools necessary to create beauty in every task, revolutionising the landscape of creativity.

The key philosophy at the heart of Huawei’s vision is the “Creation of Beauty”. This phrase represents the goal of the brand, to empower its users in their creative endeavours. There are two main avenues through which you can see how this concept powers Huawei’s actions: technological design, and how Huawei engages with its audience with initiatives such as the GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, which we will explore a bit later.

Through these avenues, Huawei encourages individuals to explore their creative instincts and share their unique perspectives with the world.

At the forefront of Huawei’s innovation are its latest products: the flagship MateBook X Pro, the MateBook 14, and the MatePad 11.5”S. These cutting-edge devices are meticulously crafted to stimulate creativity and enhance productivity. With features like the HUAWEI Cloud Falcon Architecture, users can experience unparalleled performance, whether they’re working on a professional project or indulging a sudden spark of ideas.

So what do these technological innovations do? Let’s start with HUAWEI Cloud Falcon Architecture. This is essentially a method of constructing the laptop circuit boards in an extremely compact, streamlined manner. This, in turn, allows for more of the space inside the laptop’s casing for other important components, allowing for a bigger battery, a larger fan, and stronger speakers. Through impressive computer engineering, Huawei has been able to improve the battery life, heat dissipation and audio performance of the MateBook X Pro.

In addition to its technological prowess, Huawei is renowned for its commitment to design excellence. The MateBook X Pro’s sleek and minimalist design, coupled with its lightweight construction, embodies the perfect marriage of form and function. At just 980 grams, the Huawei MateBook X Pro is also easily one of the lightest laptops on the markets.

All this design prowess, in combination with the cutting-edge technologies unique to Huawei’s product range, help to deliver on the “Creation of Beauty” mantra. You will be able to create with equipment you can’t find elsewhere, and create anywhere thanks to how light and well-designed the laptops are for travel.

Central to Huawei’s vision is the cultivation of creative communities that foster collaboration and inspiration. Through platforms like GoPaint, Huawei Academy, and MY HUAWEI, individuals from diverse backgrounds can come together to share their passions and learn from each other’s experiences.

GoPaint was originally developed by Huawei’s 2012 Laboratory by technical experts in fields such as graphical rendering and material science. It uses a unique engine to power your painting, leading to low latency, an accurate display of brush strokes, and the ability to perfectly render multiple layers of highly detailed work at once. Using this powerful artistic application, Huawei launched the GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, and the winners were announced right at the end of April this year.

The GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity was a contest involving thousands of talented digital artists from around the globe, all using Huawei’s high-end creative technology. Some excellent digital illustrations were released, which you can check out on Huawei’s website. These works highlighted and platformed many different cultures, which is one of the many end goals of the “Creation of Beauty” philosophy.

Since 2019, Huawei’s TECH4ALL digital inclusion project has provided mobile digital classrooms for more than 200,000 people who lack digital tools in nine countries including Spain, Kenya, Thailand and Peru. They use Huawei tablets and laptops to learn digital skills, unlocking new pathways both in the classroom and the wider creative world.

As you embark on your own journey of creativity and innovation, remember that whether you’re a seasoned artist like the GoPaint Worldwide contestants or taking the first steps on your journey, like some of the students in the TECH4ALL project, there is limitless potential inside of every creative. Huawei wants to give you the tools to try and realise as much of that potential as possible, and embrace the Creation of Beauty in your own way.