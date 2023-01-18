Complete your home office with Epson’s eco-conscious and money saving EcoTank printers

(Sponsored) The increased ability to work from home has been a blessing for so many of us, giving us the chance to skip the commute and spend more time with the ones we love. But to make the most out of our work from home set-up, an office-quality printer is essential.

Whether it’s for printing out important documents or having a hard copy of the latest presentation to hand, printing is still just as important in the work cycle as ever, but not all home printers are designed with the needs of professionals in mind. Luckily, the people at Epson know exactly what’s needed.

For starters – a high reserve of ink is imperative. Without it, the whole operation falls apart and you have to waste precious time and money in search of replacement ink to get you back up and running.

For at-home professionals who need the optimum environment to be as productive as possible when away from the office, the Epson EcoTank is a must-have addition.

The EcoTank printers feature larger than average ink tanks right out of the gate so they can hold on to a considerable ink supply at any given time. In fact, EcoTank printers come with enough ink to print up to 14,000 pages, so you won’t have to worry about refills for quite some time after setting up your own EcoTank machine.

One set of bottles contains the same ink equivalent as what you might find in a whopping 72 cartridges, which is a ton of plastic that if disposed of incorrectly could find its way to landfill. And while EcoTank comes with a higher price tag than conventional cartridge printers, Epson claims it can save users up to 90% in ink costs.

Gone are the days of having to make do with lacklustre home printing that couldn’t compete with an office machine – now you can print to your heart’s content with an EcoTank at the ready.

If you’re happy with a more entry level cartridge-printer but still want to manage your costs and avoid paying full price for cartridges then Epson has a plan for this as well.

Doing what it says on the tin, the ReadyPrint Flex ink subscription monitors your ink levels in real time and orders replacement ink automatically when you run out, so you’ll never be left without. With ReadyPrint Flex, you’ll never overspend on ink you don’t need. Plans start from as little as 99p per month for 10 pages of printing, moving up to £16.49 a month for 500 pages, with other plans in between to suit different needs.

If your work demands change as you move into a super busy or relatively quiet period then you can change your monthly subscription without any hassle, ensuring that you’ll never be left with the incorrect amount of ink for whichever task is at hand.

For those with higher printing needs than others, Epson has created ReadyPrint EcoTank. Combining the high ink yield of EcoTank printing technology with the flexibility of a readyprint ink subscription, this option is for the frequent printer, with monthly plans starting from £4.99 for 150 pages, going up to £29.99 for 3000 pages.

For more information on Epson’s ReadyPrint subscriptions, head over to Epson’s website, and to learn more about EcoTank, click here, and take your home office to the next level today.