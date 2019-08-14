It’s all in the camera and the budget in Google’s Pixel 3a line-up (sponsored)

In partnership with Carphone Warehouse

Google is fast redefining its coined term of “Googling it” as it delves beyond the realms of simply being one of the most used search engines on the World Wide Web. As one of the top dogs in smart home gadgets with the Google Home Hub, handsets are fast becoming another of its success stories.

For the smartphone photographer who doesn’t want to drop the new standard £1,000 price tag for jam-packed flagship phones, the Pixel 3a family might just be a breath of fresh air as another of those more accessible Google accomplishments.

Standing strong with two separate handsets holding a cluster of Google’s incredible features and technologies at staggered price points, find your slightly more affordable mobile device in the form of the Pixel 3a, or go big or go home with the Pixel 3a XL.

Your answer to a budget friendly, powerful smartphone — the Pixel 3a

Awarded a £399 RRP in comparison to the Pixel 3’s £739, for all intents and purposes the Pixel 3a is a lesser version than its full-fledged counterpart. That said the Pixel 3a still brings it with an excellent camera and range of features loved in Google’s flagship handset, and at a more appealing price tag, too.

With a 5.6-inch display, the Pixel 3a sits significantly smaller than a lot of smartphones these days, ideal for anyone sick of the increasing size of most mobile devices on the market. If you’re partial to smartphone photography, the Pixel 3a comes with a 12.2MP dual camera with the ability to shoot using Night Sight and Portrait Mode. A great phone, get everything you want from it with a tariff that can support your usage.

Avoid the pain of any upfront costs and get this marvellous handset at no extra cost at the time of purchase, paying just £33 a month for an EE tariff including 30GB of data a month (the same price as their 25GB plan). A huge chunk of data, you’re not likely to run out fast with some freedom to stream and binge as you please month to month.

For the true binger/gamer/other heavy data variant, bag yourself Unlimited data a month on Vodafone for the exact same monthly allowance but with a small charge and no upfront cost.

Enjoy a fuller experience with the Pixel 3a XL

Unsurprisingly the Pixel 3a XL is a bigger take on the Pixel 3a, offering all the same incredible features, including a 3.5mm headphone jack in its design, an addition genuinely mourned in a lot of other key smartphones nowadays. 6-inches of minimalist beauty, it also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, 18w fast charging, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Even though it manages to take up more space, you can still expect some amazing contract deals on the Pixel 3a XL. Vodafone brings the heat with a number of exceptional deals at great prices for some stellar contract packages. First up is the 5GB plan for those who aren’t looking to heavily use their phone for browsing. Ideal for the organised individual who often downloads episodes on their Netflix app and has a number of Spotify playlists saved.

For something more heavy duty that will see you doing the miles (or downloads), pay £39 a month on Vodafone for Unlimited data with its fastest browsing speed and pay an upfront charge of £29.99.

Get more with your tariff

When you get on board with any of these tariffs, you can get a free £40 gift card to spend at a number of different retailers, including H&M and Marks and Spencer. Simply take up your new phone contract with Carphone Warehouse across any of their Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL tariffs to redeem.

