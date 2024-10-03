All you need to know before Space Marine 2: A Newcomer’s Primer

(Sponsored) After many long years, the wait is finally over: Titus of the Ultramarines chapter returns, demoted, but evolved, to wreak havoc on another horde threatening the Imperium of Man.

If some of these words, or the intent behind them, don’t ring any bells, don’t worry! To celebrate the recent launch of Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2, we prepared a quick guide to help you understand everything going on in the game, what Warhammer 40k is about, and who on Earth is Titus in the first place.

So, without delay, let’s hop into the guide to the wild lore of WH40k that new players need to know before getting started with Space Marine 2!

The grim darkness of the far future

The Warhammer 40.000 universe is about 40 years old and has spent much time evolving, adding new elements and removing others… before adding them again, but differently. To deliver a full overview would be a lengthy journey.

Thankfully, most of it isn’t needed to understand Space Marine 2, the basics will be enough!

The iconic tagline of WH40k is “in the grim darkness of the far future there is only war” and the associated media (tabletop, video games, novels and more) certainly deliver on that promise. There’s a rich tapestry of factions with plenty of reasons (and excuses) to fight even if they are nominally on the same side.

WH40k spans the entire Milky Way galaxy, and the number in the title isn’t just for show. Most of the stories take place far, far into the future, in the 41st and, currently, 42nd millennium, as humanity fights for galactic territory and dominance against aliens and servants of malevolent Chaos Gods, all of which are detailed factions in their own right.

Despite its futuristic trappings, WH40k isn’t science fiction as much as it is science fantasy. It casually features demons and sorcerers existing alongside cyborgs and FTL travel. All of that is presented through delightfully over-the-top, exaggerated visual designs that walk the line between awesome, edgy, and silly.

Enough about the general introduction, let’s talk about the two factions playing central roles in Space Marine 2.

Knights in ceramite armour: the Space Marines

SM2’s main character belongs to the titular faction, Space Marines. Formally known as the Adeptus Astartes, they are the super-soldiers of the Imperium of Man, WH40k’s main human faction.

Each space marine is heavily augmented with cybernetic and bionic implants, which include subdermal armour and new organs. They also undergo genetic and mental conditioning, turning them into towering, fearless, incredibly dangerous warriors even without the deceptively bulky power armour they are usually associated with.

Space Marines are organised into knightly orders called chapters, each with their own heritage, traditions and mode of operations. They also have their own iconography and colour schemes, which is great for fans of painting minis used in the original wargame.

The protagonist of Space Marine 2, Captain Titus, is a special kind of Adeptus Astartes called Primaris. They are a relatively new addition to the lore, and are a sort of… Space Marine Plus. They are even taller, even stronger, but turning Firstborn Astartes into Primaris Marines is expensive, difficult and can’t easily be done on a mass scale.

In other words: you are going to play as a Space Marine respected and valued enough to be initiated into becoming something greater than his brothers in arms.

Tyranids: the missing link between Bugs and Zerg

Tyranids on a certain level are a pretty simple case. Imagine a mix of the Xenomorphs from the Alien franchise, Bugs from Starship Troopers and a general idea of a controlling hive mind.

Tyranids are an intimidating blend of insectoid and reptilian features, guided by exceptionally intelligent leader-units making sure the massive swarms do what the hive mind needs them to do. They can adapt their bioforms to any environment and tactical situation, and their weapons are just as likely to melt victims with acid as they are to simply rip them apart with terrifying ease.

They swarm planets in untold millions of ravenous creatures devouring all biomass and converting it for resources for their hive fleets.

This is the foe you will be facing in Space Marine 2. Thankfully the Space Marines are well equipped to deal with them thanks to their advanced weaponry, from boltguns hurling exploding projectiles to the devastating thunder hammers using excessive blunt force trauma to squash the bugs.

Who’s Titus?

In Space Marine 2’s single-player campaign, you will be playing as Demetrian Titus, a Primaris Space Marine of the Ultramarines chapter.

The events of the game are not only Titus’ long-awaited return to service in the chapter but also his glorious comeback after his last appearance in 2011’s Space Marine 1. To describe what happened there would be spoiler-filled, so if you want to give that game a shot yourself (you should, it’s very fun) skip ahead to the next main section.

If, instead, you simply want to know where he’s coming from, do read on.

SPOILERS

We first met Titus when he arrived on planet Graia, an essential Imperial factory world which, at the time, was being invaded by Orks, hulking brutes for whom war is the greatest party in the universe. Unfortunately for all, the Ork invasion got interrupted by the Chaos Space Marines and their human supporters, drawn to Graia by the machinations of a corrupted Inquisitor.

Titus’ clash with them resulted in the Astartes being flagged for potential Chaos corruption himself, and the game ended with Titus submitting to a newly arrived Inquisitor, taking him into custody.

END OF SPOILERS

Space Marine 2 begins well over a century after the SM2’s ending. Titus has been demoted from Captain to Lieutenant, following the long decades of his absence, and now gets to fight a Tyranid swarm attacking an Imperial system.

Lightning Round FAQ:

Do you need to know Space Marine 1 before playing SM2?

No, but it is a sequel and features the same protagonist.

What kind of game is it?

It’s an intense third-person action game mixing melee and ranged combat.

Do I need to know all of 40k lore to get the story?

Absolutely not. Between this article and the game itself, you’ll be fine.

For the Emperor

This is it for the Warhammer 40k lore for beginners. This crash course only skimmed the surface of what WH 40k is all about but its full scope would be a true overkill if you just want to know what’s going on in SM2.

The Space Marine series is just two of many awesome games set in this universe. 40k titles include third- and first-person shooters, turn-based tactics, strategies, RPGs and more.