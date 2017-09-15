3 reasons DearMob iPhone Manager is the ultimate iOS file manager (Sponsored)

Promotional Feature: Just picked up a shiny new iPhone? Then you’re going to want to invest in a new desktop iOS file manager to keep your data organised, backed-up and safe.

But with so many out there to pick from, each marketing themselves as “the ultimate solution”, knowing which is best can be a little tricky. But don’t worry, DearMob iPhone Manager has you covered as the perfect one stop shop to take care of all your iOS file manager needs. Here’s three reasons why.

1. DearMob iPhone Manager works with both iOS and non-Apple files

It’s no secret, Apple iPhones are amazing bits of hardware. But their desktop and native iOS file management services are a little lacking. Unless you do things exactly the way Apple wants they generally won’t work – as anyone who’s tried loading an MP3 music file onto an iPhone or iPad will know.

Which is why DearMob iPhone Manager’s desktop software (Windows/Mac OS compatible) will intelligently auto convert any unfriendly file format when copying it over to the iPhone, saving you masses of time and effort. This means whether you’ve got your local music backed up as an MP3/AAC or all your photos as JPGs, with DearMob iPhone Manager you’ll be able to seamlessly transfer them to your new iPhone.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, unlike Apple’s own iCloud and competing iOS file managers you’ll be able to store and backup the non-Apple friendly files on DearMob iPhone Manager, so all your stuff can neatly be kept in one place.

2. DearMob iPhone Manager lets you do a complete backup without data erasing

We’ve all been there setting up a new iPhone or iPad. Having that horrid moment when we try and do a complete restore and quickly realise key bits of information, like app data, have vanished into thin air seemingly never to return. Which is why DearMob iPhone Manager lets you do a complete backup without erasing any data. This means you can opt to migrate all iPhone data from your old device, including app data, when restoring or setting up a new iPhone or iPad. If you want to only backup specific things, like your photo, video or calendar you can also manually do this by clicking specific icons in the desktop app.

3. DearMob iPhone Manager can auto-declutter your files and enables quick editing

Sound good? We thought so, but it doesn’t end there. On top of letting you pick what you want to backup and restore at a granular level, DearMob iPhone Manager as intelligent iPhone file manager also works to keep your data sorted and comes with a load of cool declutter tools. The tools let it do things like automatically spot and merge duplicate phone contacts in seconds when using its 1-click backup button.

If you want to get a little more hands-on, the intelligent iOS file manager desktop UI also makes it quick and easy to batch manage your data.

It’ll auto sort files into intelligent locations for things like, music, videos, messages and contacts, even if the files aren’t from iTunes or officially supported by Apple – making it quick and easy to see exactly what’s on your iPhone and being backed up. Each section also has useful controls for common actions like batch delete, classify (encrypt) and edit.

If you’re saving some messages for legal reasons or work there’s also the option to save chat logs and messages as printable PDFs. You can do the same for books you’ve downloaded and want to save, which is great if you’re looking to migrate your digital library to a non-Apple e-reader.

Excited about DearMob iPhone Manager and want to give it a try? Well good news, you can try it for free right now! All you have to do is download the file from the DearMob official site and use the limited “CCPRB-OFB6H-COYKM-HO6SV” code to activate a trial version.

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …