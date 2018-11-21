Apple plotting TV streaming stick to battle Chromecast and Fire TV, report

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a streaming stick to help spread its original content service, according to reports.
The Information says Apple is mulling a ‘downmarket’ rival to the Chromecast and Amazon Fire Stick to complement the more expensive Apple TV set-top box (via 9to5Mac).
Given the Apple TV sells for a minimum of $149/£149, it creates a significant barrier to entry compared to the likes of the Fire TV Stick, which is available for around a fifth of that cost on a regular basis. It’s also worth considering the number of Black Friday offerings on Fire TV, Chromecast and Roku products, Apple may be running out of living rooms to conquer at this stage.
Related: Apple TV Subscription Service
Rumours suggest that Apple will offer its original content free to iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple TV owners, but those playing content through a television set face a heavy premium to get on board.
Apple has a number of premium-style shows in production, according to a CNBC report in October. According to the sources, Apple is targeting PG-rated shows that will appeal to wider audiences for its free original content offering. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Apple is already developing at least 24 original TV shows at a budget of over $1 billion, so it appears there’ll be plenty of shows to choose from.
The report on Wednesday says Apple is only ‘considering’ the streaming stick hardware, so it’s far from confirmed at this stage. Apple considers plenty of stuff that never makes it to market, judging by its patent filings.
Trending: MWC 2019 | Samsung Galaxy S10
The best Black Friday deals still going
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Blue – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Blue – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal (use code TRUSTED10)
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for £36 a month and 100GB of data? Yes, please. Use our exclusive code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront.
OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM 128GB Midnight Black – Sensational 30GB of data on EE
OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM 128GB Midnight Black – Sensational 30GB of data on EE
Don't miss this fantastic deal on the OnePlus 6T. Plenty of data, nothing to pay upfront and 3 months BT Sport and 6 months of Apple Music.
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.
However, Apple certainly has work to do if it wants to begin dominating the largest screen in the room. Given the company’s crowing focus on services, it’s likely that Apple would be open to a lower-cost TV stick to bring in subscribers to its forthcoming streaming service.
Would you buy an Apple-branded TV streaming stick? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.