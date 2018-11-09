Full-frame mirrorless cameras have been the photography story of the year and the one that started it all, Sony’s A7 III, has deservedly been named Camera of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

The third generation of Sony’s A7 series is a real landmark model that redefines what we can expect from a £2,000 camera.

Despite some strong recent competition, the A7 III’s combination of speed, shooting versatility and size, particularly when compared to its DSLR rivals, mean it’s the standout camera in a revolutionary year for photography.

It’s so impressive for the price that its rivals have all had to step up their games, which can only be a good thing for photographers of all levels.

This all ensured that the Sony A7 III garnered a score of 4.5/5 in our review. Our verdict reads: “With the A7 III, Sony has hit the sweet spot of what many photographers want from a full-frame model that falls under £2000.

“It’s hard to dispute that it’s the most attractive full-frame camera, offering the best value for money at its price point right now. As well as attracting those looking to make the jump to full-frame, it will influence many photographers to make the switch to mirrorless and shoot Sony.”

The Sony A7 III is a superb mirrorless camera, so we’re happy to award Sony with the Camera of the Year gong at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

