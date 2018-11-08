The people have spoken and Google Assistant has been crowned the Smart Assistant of the year at the prestigious Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

The readers voted in droves to secure the Google Assistant’s award in the run up to the ceremony at the Picture House Cinema in Soho. The vote put it ahead of key rivals including Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa and Samsung Bixby.

The Google Assistant separated itself from the competition by offering buyers an intuitive to use interface and leading in class voice command services.

Powered by Google’s cutting edge back end infrastructure and data pool the Assistant is able to understand conversational requests and infer knowledge better than its rivals. This coupled with its integration with Google’s full suite of apps and services, such as maps, calendar and Gmail, make it one of the most useful digital assistants available.

As Trusted Reviews Homes Editor David Ludlow noted in his in-depth Google Assistant Guide:

“If the Google Assistant has one advantage, it’s that it’s powered by Google’s services, from search to maps and beyond. Out of the box, then, it’s fair to say that Google Assistant is that bit smarter than its rivals.”

Google Assistant is also a key reason the company’s smart home devices, which include the Google Home, Google Home Max and Google Home Hub have consistently scored highly in our reviews.

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past twelve months from, cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.

