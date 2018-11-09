The Samsung QuickDrive WW6800 (WW80M645OPW) has picked up the Large Home Appliance of the Year gong at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

We awarded the smart washing machine 5/5 stars in our review, in which we could barely praise it enough. It’s super-easy to use, and Samsung’s innovative QuickDrive drum, which features three paddles that rotate independently of the drum itself, allows for much shorter wash times.

‘Laundry Recipe’ in the Samsung SmartThings app is a genuinely innovative smart feature that makes sure you never throw the wrong items in the same wash, the AddWash door is a tremendous addition, there are plenty of programmes to choose from, and it’s exceptionally quiet and cheap too run.

And above all, it delivers some of the best washing results we’ve seen at any price.

Our verdict reads: “Incredibly low running costs, the ability to add extra clothes mid-wash, and great cleaning performance make the Samsung QuickDrive WW6800 (WW80M645OPW) the washing machine to beat.”

The Samsung QuickDrive WW6800 (WW80M645OPW) is an outstanding washing machine and, as such, we’re delighted to name it the Trusted Reviews Awards Large Home Appliance of the Year for 2018.

