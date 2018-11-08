Headphones of the Year 2018: Sony WH-1000XM3 boom to awards win

The Sony WH-1000XM3 have won the Headphones of the Years prize at the prestigious Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 edged out stiff competition from the Sennheiser HD 660S, Brainwavz B400 and Optoma NuForce BE Sport4 to take the award.

The victory marks the third time Sony’s taken the award, with the company’s previous Sony WH-1000XM2 and Sony MDR-1000X bagging the prize at the previous 2016 and 2017 ceremonies.

Despite the quick update cycle the third generation wireless ANC headphones still managed to blow us away during our review.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 were so good they managed scored an impressive 10/10 when we reviewed them earlier in the year, which is a rare achievement in the Trusted Reviews lab.

They achieved the feat by offering users industry leading ANC (active noise cancellation), excellent sound quality, responsive controls and one of the most comfortable fits we’ve ever had.

As we said in our full review:

“The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones money can buy. Sony had already done a great job separating itself from the competition with last year’s 1000XM2, but now the company has pulled itself ahead, well clear of the pack. For anyone looking for an oasis of silence while commuting or just sitting in noisy environments, there is no match.”

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past twelve months from, cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.

