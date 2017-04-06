Trending:

Xbox Scorpio Games: Confirmed games and the games we want

Microsoft’s Xbox Project Scorpio is just a couple of months away from its official E3 2017 unveiling, but we’ve been given an early glimpse into its specs. As the most powerful console ever built, naturally we at TrustedReviews are incredibly excited about the potential of the machine delivering games on a visual level previously unseen outside of anywhere other than high-end PCs.

While the PS4 Pro delivered 4K and HDR gaming on consoles, it wasn’t as significant a leap over the PS4 as Scorpio will be over the Xbox One and Xbox One S. Or, at least, that's how things appear right now.

Microsoft has been keen to promote the games which will be coming to the console when it arrives this holiday season, and some have even included it in their trailers.

With that, we’ve rounded up a list of the confirmed games which will support Project Scorpio, as well as a few wishlist titles we really hope make use of the added horsepower and deliver some amazing visual spectacles.

Fallout 4

Fallout 4

Confirmed

During the initial Xbox Scorpio reveal trailer, Fallout 4 featured prominently, in particular its new support for virtual reality. Exploring Fallout 4’s post-apocalypse in VR could be pretty special, and the added power of Scorpio will mean the console can now fully support virtual reality.

We still don't know what headsets will work with Scorpio, but knowing Microsoft is jumping in and delivering VR games on its new platform is very exciting, and will finally give PlayStation VR some healthy competition.
shadow of war

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Confirmed

Warner Bros. blew everyone away with its debut trailer for Middle Earth: Shadow of War. Expanding upon everything that made its predecessor, Shadow of Mordor, so great and improving the Nemesis System to include full-blown wars looks incredible.

With so much going on on-screen at once, having the power of Scorpio will hopefully help deliver not only stunning visuals but a consistent framerate, too, making WB’s announcement of Scorpio support very welcome.

forza 6

Forza Motorsport 7

Anticipated

While not officially announced, all signs point to Forza Motorsport 7 being officially revealed at E3 2017. Microsoft has always hoisted Turn 10 Studios up on a big pedestal as the developer to show off the true power of the latest Xbox hardware, so Scorpio should be no different.

Forza games are always the most graphically stunning of any console generation, too, so having Forza 7 ready for Scorpio is a no-brainer. Plus, Motorsport games come out every other year, with the last coming in 2015, so...

crackdown

Crackdown 3

Anticipated

It's still worrying just how quiet Microsoft has been about Crackdown 3, but hopefully we're set for a big reveal very soon in which we find out everything is fine and dandy and not only that, but the game is taking full advantage of Xbox Scorpio with native 4K and HDR support to boot.

This is very wishful thinking, but let's hope that the past two years of silence have all been worth it.

red dead 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rumoured

Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming this year, and we’re all incredibly excited about that. But if Rockstar is able to add additional horsepower (and by that we don’t just mean “more horses”) with the Scorpio, the Microsoft could relive its Xbox 360 glory days as the go-to console to buy multiplatform games.

With such a sprawling and gorgeous open world as the Old West, I want to see it at its absolute best, and if the rumours are true, that looks to be on Scorpio. A timed Scorpio exclusive will be great news for Microsoft, of course, though a simultaneous launch on PS4 / PS4 Pro would provide a very useful comparison between the two upgraded consoles.
fifa 18

FIFA 18

Wishlist

EA already delivers a beautiful-looking game of football with FIFA, so what the plans are with Scorpio we have no idea – even more detailed grass perhaps – but rumours are circulating FIFA 18 is another titled taking advantage of the Scorpio.

Even a 4K/HDR bump would make a big difference, and be very welcome for players like myself who spend the entire year neck-deep in Ultimate Team.

battlefront 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Wishlist

Battlefront was a gorgeous game that was very indulgent for any Star Wars nerd, so Star Wars Battlefront 2 has a lot to live up to.

Hopefully we get a single player campaign this time, and expanded multiplayer modes with a revamped hero system. To have all of this wrapped in an even prettier package on Xbox Scorpio would be pretty special.

Also with Scorpio supporting VR, we could see another excellent VR experience like the Rogue One X-Wing mission.

call of duty

Call of Duty: WW2

Wishlist

Everyone is very excited at the thought of Call of Duty venturing back to World War 2, especially after the misstep of Infinite Warfare, and while Activision has now made timed-exclusivity deals with Sony, CoD’s spiritual home always feels like it’s on Xbox.

Infinite Warfare was able to produce checkerboard 4K and HDR on the PS4 Pro, so one can only imagine what will be possible on the even more powerful Scorpio. How the developers choose to harness it for Call of Duty: WW2 will be very exciting to see.

