Xbox Scorpio Games: Confirmed games and the games we want

Microsoft’s Xbox Project Scorpio is just a couple of months away from its official E3 2017 unveiling, but we’ve been given an early glimpse into its specs. As the most powerful console ever built, naturally we at TrustedReviews are incredibly excited about the potential of the machine delivering games on a visual level previously unseen outside of anywhere other than high-end PCs.

While the PS4 Pro delivered 4K and HDR gaming on consoles, it wasn’t as significant a leap over the PS4 as Scorpio will be over the Xbox One and Xbox One S. Or, at least, that's how things appear right now.

Microsoft has been keen to promote the games which will be coming to the console when it arrives this holiday season, and some have even included it in their trailers.

With that, we’ve rounded up a list of the confirmed games which will support Project Scorpio, as well as a few wishlist titles we really hope make use of the added horsepower and deliver some amazing visual spectacles.

