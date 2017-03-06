Available on PC

The trend within franchises is usually one of steady evolution, looking at what worked in the last incarnation and what didn’t, adding to the former, ditching or reworking the latter, then adding in new features and ideas. With Dawn of War, however, Relic Entertainment didn’t play by the rulebook, with the sequel ditching the large-scale RTS style of the first game to focus on smaller squads and hero units. With its RPG elements, the result owed as much to Diablo as it did StarCraft, but it leaves this new, much-anticipated threequel in an odd position; which Dawn of War is it the follow up to?

Both, according to producer Matt Kernachan. "We wanted to explore what made the first two games so much fun to play" he says, "what we liked, what we didn’t and – most importantly – what the fans liked. We looked at the first game and at the large armies, the battlefield, the base building – some of these RTS fundamentals – and at requisition points and the economic systems." The team then looked at Dawn of War 2, and what they liked there was the "far more intimate experience with smallish squads, a different cover system, only single base building and heroes. Taking heroes into the game became a real focal point, and that really spoke to us as well."

At heart, then, Dawn of War III is supposed to combine the more traditional RTS style and scale of the first game and the more hero-focused action of the second. Kernachan knows that, while it had a lot of fans, the second game was divisive and that bringing the two together won’t be easy. "It’s not that we’re just trying to please everybody" he says, "but we’re trying to find ‘Why was that? What drew people to each of those titles?’ Dawn of War III is the one that’s going to bring everyone together."

How? Well, having played DoW III’s multiplayer mode for a few hours I’m beginning to get the idea. On the one hand, it plays like a surprisingly old-school RTS. You build your base, train troops and manufacturer heavy units then attack your enemy’s facilities while doing your best to protect your own. To do all that, you need to capture and hold resource points, which release a steady income of the resources and energy needed to build. On the other hand, you take into battle a selection of three Elite units, which you can only summon when you’ve gained the required number of Elite points.

Considerably bigger and tougher than your standard grunts, Elites also come with their own signature special abilities, ranging from healing and boosting powers to some ground-shaking, foe-scattering attacks. On the Space Marine side, Gabriel Angelos heals nearby units on arrival before battering the enemy with his God-Splitter hammer. Lady Solaria jumps into the fray in a monstrous, missile-packing Imperial Knight battlesuit with an army-wrecking cannon barrage attack. On the Ork side, Warboss Gorgutz rolls up with an enormous mechanical claw, ideal for brutal, spinning attacks that can send whole squads of Marines or Eldar flying.

And because each Elite comes at a cost, there’s a strategy to selecting and deploying them. Do you go for the cheap Elites and get them out there earlier, or opt for the high-grade units and hope you hang around long enough to use them? Do you field Angelos now when he might make a difference or hold your points back to bring Solaria on at a crucial late-game point? It’s never an easy call.

The results, Relic hopes, marry the large-scale strategy of Dawn of War with the small-scale tactics of its sequel. In Kernachan’s words, "we put a lot into crafting an experience where, not only do you feel like you get to command a huge army, but you also feel connected to these characters." In a way, just getting Gorgutz or the battle engine, Beauty Da Morkanaut, on the field feels like a minor victory, the sight of them smashing their way through squads of space marines a reward in and of itself.

What’s more, your Elites develop as you play, not just through an experience and progression system but through the application of doctrines – perks that boost your elites, specific units or your army as a whole. Doctrines have their tactical uses, too, enabling you to protect defending Eldar forces with a shield or enable Imperial scouts to slow enemy troops as they snipe them; a nice idea when you have them backed up by brethren armed with heavy bolters.

The challenge, of course, is to reconcile these styles of play – both the sky-level build and command stuff of DoW and the macro-level hero control of DoW II. Dawn of War III gives you an awful lot to do on the battlefield, sending you hurtling around the map building units then looking after them as they attack or defend. Managing your active Elites on top of that isn’t always easy. That’s a challenge Relic is aware of, prioritizing readability in the art style, animations, effects and audio cues. All this alongside working hard not to overload the player because, as Kernachan says, "when everything is dialed up to eleven all the time, nothing is".

In my time with the game, things got pretty messy. Simply building up the base, mustering forces and capturing resource points means keeping a lot of plates spinning at the same time, which isn’t easy given the scale of a 2v2 battlefield and a fairly busy interface. In our first game, my two-player team was swamped and promptly demolished while just getting started.

What’s more, Dawn of War III’s multiplayer mode, dubbed, Power Core, throws in an extra layer of complexity. In a clear nod to MOBAs, each player or team is tasked with taking down the opposition’s shield generator, then their turrets, before destroying the power core that fuels the base. You can see the sense in this, with the structure providing focal points for the fighting and, as Kernachan says "more experiences of victory" and "a chance to come back, even if you’re getting really pounded". However, when you have to hunt around for unfamiliar facilities, simply getting your troops where they need to go can be a struggle. To be fair, Relic threw us in at the deep end without any tutorials and – crucially – any chance to first play the single-player campaign.

Here, too, Relic is promising something different: a single storyline that shifts between the three factions – Space Marine, Ork and Eldar. Kernachan explains that Relic took this approach for several reasons. "One was that the narrative we’d crafted needed to be told through several different points of view – we didn’t want you to only see it from the Space Marines." Otherwise, the studio had noticed that players tended to focus down on playing just one faction, with only a few prepared to go and face the new learning curve needed to take on a second. "One of the strengths of our campaign now is that, once you have completed the campaign, you’ll know how to use all of the races in the game and you’ll be better prepared for the multiplayer."

To Relic’s credit, there are tangible differences between playing The Space Marines and the thuggish Orks. The Space Marines are tough, wield powerful technology and can be a highly efficient fighting force, but they’re also very dependent on resources and only gain access to the heavier units and vehicles once their core base stronghold is upgraded. The Orks aren’t quite in 'Zerg rush' territory, but it’s easier to pump them out and get the moving, they can re-utilise scrap on the battlefield as armour and they gain the more powerful upgrades by building morale-boosting Waaagh Towers; useful defensive structures in their own right.

If there’s one thing Dawn of War III definitely delivers, it’s outstanding spectacle. In terms of detail, visual effects and lighting, it goes beyond what we’ve seen in the StarCraft II saga or Microsoft’s recent Halo Wars 2, and watching the larger units go to town on the battlefield is a treat. There’s some very interesting stuff promised in terms of destructible scenery and plenty of scope for carnage at both the largest and smallest scales of combat. If you’ve been waiting for years for an RTS that makes the most of modern graphics tech, Dawn of War III should be it. It’s certainly got me more excited about digging deep into a large-scale RTS than I have in years.

Opening Impressions

Dawn of War III doesn’t look set to redefine the RTS, but it might just have what it takes to revitalise it. It’s big, loud, bombastic, gruesome and violent, making Games Workshop’s dark sci-fi universe look better than it’s ever looked in video game form. Marshalling your forces and managing your heroes may be a challenge, but the mix of high-level tactics and brutally satisfying combat seems right on the ball. I can’t wait to spend some serious time with it – and get to grips with what sounds like an exciting, very-different RTS campaign.