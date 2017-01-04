Upcoming Xbox One Games 2017

Looking for an excuse to buy an Xbox One in 2016? Here’s a list of the upcoming Xbox One games to help you decide.

The Xbox One had a fairly impressive time in 2016, knocking our socks off with Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3. Dead Rising 4 was a bit of a letdown, but still provided some mindless, zombie slaying fun.

But what about 2017? Is the Xbox One exclusive line-up looking as strong? Luckily, there's plenty to look forward to this year, too.

Many of these upcoming games will be playable on both Xbox One and Windows 10 thanks to the Xbox Play Anywhere service introduced at E3 2016.

Like our list of upcoming PS4 games to be on the lookout for, our 2016 Xbox One games list is free from any games that will launch on other consoles. There might be a few that will also appear on PC, but with Windows 10 integration becoming more and more apparent, it's hard to escape that kind of cross-platform launch.

