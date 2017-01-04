2016 was an excellent year for PS4 owners, with titles such as Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Gravity Rush Remastered, Ratchet and Clank and The Witness proving to be equally fantastic adventures. But, could 2017 be even better?
We've had a good think about the best PS4 exclusives coming out over the next 12 months, and have whittled down the list to some of the biggest coming to Sony's powerhouse.
We've excluded any titles that will also launch for Xbox One, so what you're looking at here is pure PS4 goodness.
You can either click through the round-up, or use the drop down menu above to read more about a specific game that tickles your fancy.
Caracas2
February 15, 2016, 7:05 am
No man's sky it's a must, the game it's out of this world in every sense besides been in my opinion the most original game ever.
Wild looks really nice, different and a refreshing title .
Don't forget Kingdom under fire 2 it's releasing in spring for PS4 , I've been waiting 8 years now for this title .
Some good games are going to be released this year, let's hope FF15 wont be delayed for 2017
Voice Boxer
February 18, 2016, 5:26 pm
The lack of No Man's Sky is disturbing.
Lil Jay
June 2, 2016, 11:12 pm
Gravity Rush 2 is definitely one game I can get behind. It was so much fun on PSVita, I can't wait to see it on PS4. Also, any good games to get for PS4? I saw most of its current games getting blasted, and I'm getting second thoughts about getting one...
Billy T
August 17, 2016, 3:19 am
how are you liking No man's sky?