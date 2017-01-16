Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games 2017

Will these be the games that make you buy the Switch?

After months of rumours and speculation Nintendo has finally revealed the launch line-up for Nintendo Switch, and, to be blunt, there aren't many games on show.

However, the legendary company has announced a slew of games to come in 2017, including the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey.

Pre-order Nintendo Switch from Amazon UK / Amazon US

We also have plenty of third party titles in the form of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, FIFA and NBA 2K18.

With Nintendo's new console allowing players to enjoy the same game at home or on the go, and split the controller in half for immediate multiplayer, the likes of Mario Kart, Super Bomberman R and Ultra Street Fighter 2 are pretty high on our list.

Trusted Reviews has compiled all the best games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2017 and beyond.