Out now for PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Mac and Linux

This spiritual successor to 1999’s Planescape: Torment is an absolutely massive role-playing game. I've still not yet played quite enough of it to feel I can give a final verdict. The sheer scale of it only became clear to me within the fourth or so hour, after I’d dived into the Nth lengthy and bizarre conversation with one of the game’s hundreds of different superbly well-written characters, before ending up in another place I absolutely did not expect.

It’s also a bit iffy on consoles right now – technically, that is, with a lacklustre frame rate, unresponsive controls and just a general feel of “muddiness” to the handling – so I wanted to wait to get my hands on the PC code to make sure that it’s confined to the console versions of the game. Despite all that, I wouldn’t be doing my job correctly if I wasn’t here, on the front lines, ready to give you my thoughts on the game up until now.

So far I can say this: if you’re after a classic role-playing game with all the tics and traits of a truly deep experience while also being non-traditional in many ways, then Tides of Numenara will 100% scratch your itch. Developer inXile has nailed the feeling of something that’s all-encompassing and immersive, but you’ll need to put aside both a lot of time and any preconceptions of normal fantasy. The former is easy enough – if you’re a cRPG fan, you’re almost certainly used to sinking hundreds of hours into the games you love – but the latter is central to Tides of Numenera’s unique personality.

Set on Earth over 1 billion years in the future, Numenara’s world is a mish-mash of different influences that comes out feeling entirely distinct. After countless empires and civilisations have risen and fallen over the course of history, the world you enter at the beginning of the game is one of scattered relics (the eponymous Numenara) and bizarre outposts. There’s even a city, called The Bloom, which is set in the belly of some enormous beast. Gastro-urban living is real in Tides of Numenara, and its mix of medieval and futuristic tech is wonderful to explore.

You play as The Last Castoff, who’s a human once possessed by an ancient man who achieved an indirect form of immortality by discovering a way to transfer between bodies. Upon being discarded by this “Changing God” you lose all memory of previous events so have to travel the world discovering what’s gone on, finding other Castoffs as you go, while also avoiding The Sorrow – a mysterious demonic life force that’s chasing you – other Castoffs, and also the Changing God himself. As setups go it’s an interesting one that often had me lost within the first few hours, but it successfully paves the way for Numenera’s bizarre time-hopping story to unfold.

The game’s weirdness comes with some notable considerations, too. Firstly, the game is incredibly deep, and you’ll need to do a huge amount of reading in order to keep up with the ton of information that gets thrown at you. Luckily, the writing itself is brilliant, with untold levels of detail and flourish that reaches a level of nuance that voice acting simply can’t. Descriptions of a character’s lips for example add a level of detail that’s rarely seen in games, and I loved trawling through every conversation even though, at times, it was too much. You just have to accept that and only play Tides of Numenera when you’re fully awake: there’s so much reading here, but it’s all basically mandatory stuff because you never know when a vital tidbit of information is going to come out in a conversation.

What made it more bearable was the fact that quests are a little less obscure than they are in similar games. I personally found the first few hours of Divinity: Original Sin to be a lot harder to figure out and get my bearings in terms of quest objectives and next steps. In Tides, the journal does a good job of keeping you up to speed on characters you should be paying an interest to, and the locations themselves are easy enough to get around that you don’t spend hours searching for one NPC.

Secondly, Tides of Numenara takes many standard ideas from role playing games, like morality and choice, and adds interesting layers on top of these mechanics. The game’s ‘tides’ system (from the title), for example, is a five-way morality mechanic that sees you defining your character with dominant traits. There’s gold, blue, silver, indigo and red, and your responses and actions will all have varying different effects. Gold is the dominant tide for charitable good deeds, for example, and the clearest way to identify your character as “good”. But with two dominant tides for your character, the system is far more nuanced than it is in similar games.

This was confusing to me at first, and in some cases still is, but the key is remembering that these are simply more in-depth versions of systems you’ve probably played around with before, just with silly names. Effort is the name for your points pool, for example, used for carrying out abilities both in and out of combat. Run out of effort and you’ll need to find some place to sleep.

My main takeaway from the first eight-or-so hours with Tides of Numenera is the overwhelming level of choice packed into every part of the game. When I created my character I chose an ability that let me scan the thoughts of NPCs, meaning I can glean bits of information they otherwise wouldn’t reveal during conversations. Then, at one point later, I angered some Cultists who I tried (and failed) to deceive, which meant they treated me completely differently to how they were treating another player I’ve spoken to, comparing our different play-throughs of the game.

I’ve also had just one battle in my entire time with the game so far, and it’s super-refreshing to play something that offers tangible, meaningful ways to avoid physical conflict. At first I was concerned this might end up being a little boring, but I’ve not missed brawling all. In fact, it’s almost become a challenge for me to play the pacifist way if at all possible, dodging fights in favour of silver-tongued persuasion, deception and reason.

Verdict So Far

The early signs are really good, then, but I need to sink more time into Torment to properly give a final review. I’ll be back later in the week with that definitive score, after having done a ton more reading.