Best Camera 2017: 14 best cameras you can buy

No matter the kind of camera you want – DSLR, mirrorless or compact – our camera roundup has the right choice for you.
There's no shortage of choice for camera buyers. Those who say phones have already killed the dedicated camera are getting ahead of themselves.
We review everything from fun and casual cameras to DSLRs and advanced system cameras that cost thousands, and have simmered down all our research to this easy-to-digest list of recommendations. There's something for everyone here.
To find out which cameras made it, you can use the dropdown menu, or hit the next arrow to navigate the list now.
Panasonic Lumix LX100 at Currys.co.uk | Was £529 | Now £499
Sony RX10 II at Amazon.co.uk | Was £899 | Now £639
Canon EOS 100D at Amazon.com | Was $549 | Now $399
Olympus OM-D E-M1 II at Amazon.com | Was $1099 | Now $899
Generally you need to think about two things when you're buying a camera: how much you're able to spend and how you're going to use it. It's a tough choice if you're new to camera buying, so here's a quick guide to the different types of camera you can buy.
If you're looking for the best cameras for casual use and don't want to fuss about with settings before hitting the shutter button, a compact camera is probably the best fit for you. There are still plenty of cheap and cheerful compacts out there, but higher-end models also cater for the enthusiast.
The Sony RX100 is a good example of an advanced compact for enthusiasts
There are numerous kinds of quality compacts, too. You'll find chunkier advanced compacts that give you good manual control, and simpler ones that focus on providing a higher-end sensor and lens optics for better image quality and ease of use.
Bridge cameras are something between a compact camera and an interchangeable-lens system camera. They have permanent, generally very long zoom lenses and a similar feel to a DSLR. But bridge cameras mostly have sensors that are of a similar size to those in compact cameras, producing photos similar in quality.
Bridging the gap between compact cameras and DSLRs are mirrorless cameras, often also referred to as compact system cameras (CSC). Expect these types to offer an excellent balance of convenience and image quality, though at the very top end we're beginning to see CSCs that match or even exceed similar DSLRs. Sony's full-frame A7 II series is a good example.
The Fujifilm X-T2 is one of the most popular and highly-regarded mirrorless cameras
Within the CSC category, there's a number of different types of sensor used, each giving quite a different experience. Nikon's CSCs use 1-inch sensors that provide lightning-fast shooting and dinky camera bodies, but are not the best for low-light performance and don't achieve a shallow depth of field for blurring the background or foreground. Olympus and Panasonic use Micro Four Thirds-size sensors, providing a middle ground and some outstanding and affordable lenses.
The largest sensors you'll find in affordable CSCs are APS-C ones, used in cameras from Samsung, Fujifilm and Sony. Of course, Sony has now gone even further, adopting full-frame sensors in the top-end A7 II range. These provide the best image quality among CSCs, rivalling pro DSLRs.
DSLRs remain the professional's choice. While CSCs compete well in the consumer market, professionals who need top-quality lenses and reliable performance still mainly use DSLRs.
DSLRs are still the no.1 choice for professional photographers
This is particularly true for full-frame cameras, where Nikon and Canon both offer some outstanding options. There are some good cheap DSLRs as well, though, so there's plenty of choice and a huge number of lenses to invest in.
More information -
Trusted Reviews is part of the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Technology Network
Get TrustedReviews' award-winning reviews and advice delivered to your inbox for free!
John Biggs
July 18, 2015, 5:47 pm
to many camera's... the nikon d4s is not a posers camera. its basically a photo journalist tool used to shoot the sports section and its normally owned by the publication not the user... the fujifilm x series on the other hand is made for posers (its also crap build quality disguised as a premium product) not that they will ever admit it
as for a beginners dslr the canon eos 100d (rebel SL1) is not a very good choice considering its not really available new (not in my part of the world) the eos rebel T6s (760d) is normally cheaper from most online retailers
romicom
July 24, 2015, 1:40 pm
Disagreed completely with your judgement. I have been using Nikon DSLR for years, including the famous FM, F301, F801s and recently the D7000. I purchased the Fujifilm X100s a year ago, and saying they are crap build quality borders on ignorance. It is actually well-built and gives stunning pictures. It is the camera I carry with me all the time and I am very satisfied with the way it feels ad the pics are really great. In any case, the gear does not make the photographer.
John Biggs
July 28, 2015, 7:08 pm
the crap build quality comment is directed at fujifilm not nikon, and is based on return merchandise authorisations
audut
November 1, 2015, 10:00 am
which is best camera for photography in India
audut
November 1, 2015, 10:04 am
Which is best camera of this
01. Nikon 5200 - 18-140
02. Nikon 5300 - 18-140
03. Nikon 7000 - 18-105
Mark Stanbrook
November 20, 2015, 2:52 am
I think you make two incorrect claims. The Fuji is for posers? I'd say not. Take the X-T1 - a camera that is smaller, cheaper and for the most parts better than the Nikon/Canon offerings that are significantly more expensive and backed by a range of world-class lenses as good or better than the Nikon/Canon ones that cost four times as much... It's for practical people that want their budget to go as far as possible.
As far as build quality goes... I wouldn't know. I don't work for Fuji or any retailer of their goods. Perhaps there were manufacturing issues with some models but I don't know of anyone who's returned one.
Now, if you buy a D4S and you're not a professional with a need to blow your photos up to a significant size, THEN you are a poser. And you probably blew most of your budget on the body, shoved some cheap plastic on the front and wasted your money completely.
John Biggs
December 5, 2015, 10:25 am
the reason why x100/x100s/x100t has a high return rate is due to the fact they all use the same lens so they suffer from the same problem (sticky aperture blades) fuji are aware of the problem and replace the lens free of charge as long as your the original owner yet this is not public knowledge since fuji has not made any statements about this issue to the press
(most companies will only issue statements about defects if the problem could cause serious injury or death. example: exploding batteries, faulty chargers)
as for my posers comment, its just my opinion... don't get mad because someone on the internet has a different point of view than you :)
I've used the x-t1 but think the original sony a7 is the better buy now that its the same price.
Vikas
December 9, 2015, 7:16 pm
All these camera are available on Ebay or Amazon, so its available in India
another_scarlett
December 13, 2015, 1:17 pm
The D7000. I'm a photographer and have been shooting with the D3s (predecessor of the D4) for several years. The D7000 is essentially the same camera, just a less 'heavy duty' version. The D3s offering considerably more shutter releases, most notably. Given that the 7000 is half the price, it's an excellent choice, if it's still available.
Dave Langston
January 3, 2016, 7:11 pm
I changed all my Nikon stuff for Fujifilm last year and don't regret it for one moment. In just a few months I've found my way around the fuji system and taken far more pictures and better results then I could did with Nikon D7000 I had. With the Fuji everything is their either on a button or the quick menu so I'm doing more then I did before.
I know some people love Nikon just as other love Canon but they don't suit eveyone.
I'm also enjoying having far more space in my camera backpack but that's being filled up by me buying cheap vintage lenses I can't resist :-)
Tk
January 12, 2016, 3:52 am
Hi guys! I'm not a professional photographer but I've always been a camera enthusiast since I was a kid. I basically take photos for myself and for my blog. I recently sold my RX100 M3 (kinda crazy but it was for a good deal so no harm done!) and still thinking about which camera to get next.
I'm contemplating whether to get the:
a) Canon G5X (con: I'm scared it might not even be as good as my previous RX100 M3)
b) Sony RX100 M4 (con: price)
c) A Fuji camera? My friend suggested the XT1 but I had the X20 before and I'm scared it might too heavy to carry around!
What do you guys suggest?
Intercontinental
January 21, 2016, 5:36 am
Try looking here...............
http://www.cameralabs.com/buye...
criswell
January 21, 2016, 5:49 pm
hey guys which camera should i buy between olympus and nikon. i need your help guys . for pass two year i was using fujifilm
hGn
January 29, 2016, 8:01 am
I counted like 20 advertisements only on this page... now I see why AdBlockers are doing what they are doing.
Antihistiminer
February 15, 2016, 8:00 pm
I recommend Nikon Coolpix L340. Great camera for the price and 20.2 megapixels. I love it and it gets 4.5 stars. http://amzn.to/20zy1DV
Anders Jensen
February 19, 2016, 4:51 am
Would also recommend cameraowl (dot) com/digital-camera-buyers-guide-march-2016/ for beginners.
Lynn World
February 28, 2016, 10:12 pm
Big fan on the Canon 5DR. I love it. I do all my editing on a very small compact setup. A Macbook Pro Retina and a Lumiy Lightline task lamp and that is it.
Sonu
March 29, 2016, 3:03 pm
Nice article . . . .
Sonu
March 29, 2016, 3:06 pm
nice article list
Amr Abdul Fattah
April 9, 2016, 3:05 am
Panasonic G7 is awesome
Terminatah Xray
April 29, 2016, 6:43 pm
I can't believe this article mentioned a few of decent cameras (at best) but almost entirely ignores more formidable cameras from Nikon and Canon. What a crock.
Terminatah Xray
April 29, 2016, 6:48 pm
Your claim that an x-t1 is "better than the nikon/canon offerings...." is a complete lie. The x-T1 is an outstanding value camera, but in no way will outperform most nikon/canon offerings, esepcially their prosumer and pro bodies. Get a clue!
Terminatah Xray
April 29, 2016, 6:49 pm
the Sony A7 blows the doors off the x-t1.
Terminatah Xray
April 29, 2016, 6:50 pm
Nikon. Better bodies, better glass, better software. Trifecta.
Mark Stanbrook
April 30, 2016, 7:30 am
This is just a bump of the 2015 article. But your point is still as invalid. If you want to discuss professional bodies with equally blinkered fanboys then dpreview forums are probably for you.