Best Camera 2017: 14 best cameras you can buy

No matter the kind of camera you want – DSLR, mirrorless or compact – our camera roundup has the right choice for you.

There's no shortage of choice for camera buyers. Those who say phones have already killed the dedicated camera are getting ahead of themselves.

We review everything from fun and casual cameras to DSLRs and advanced system cameras that cost thousands, and have simmered down all our research to this easy-to-digest list of recommendations. There's something for everyone here.

To find out which cameras made it, you can use the dropdown menu, or hit the next arrow to navigate the list now.

This Week's Best Camera Deals

Panasonic Lumix LX100 at Currys.co.uk | Was £529 | Now £499

Sony RX10 II at Amazon.co.uk | Was £899 | Now £639

Canon EOS 100D at Amazon.com | Was $549 | Now $399

Olympus OM-D E-M1 II at Amazon.com | Was $1099 | Now $899

Best Camera Buying Guide – What's the right camera for you?

Generally you need to think about two things when you're buying a camera: how much you're able to spend and how you're going to use it. It's a tough choice if you're new to camera buying, so here's a quick guide to the different types of camera you can buy.

Best Compacts and Bridge Cameras

If you're looking for the best cameras for casual use and don't want to fuss about with settings before hitting the shutter button, a compact camera is probably the best fit for you. There are still plenty of cheap and cheerful compacts out there, but higher-end models also cater for the enthusiast.

The Sony RX100 is a good example of an advanced compact for enthusiasts

There are numerous kinds of quality compacts, too. You'll find chunkier advanced compacts that give you good manual control, and simpler ones that focus on providing a higher-end sensor and lens optics for better image quality and ease of use.

Bridge cameras are something between a compact camera and an interchangeable-lens system camera. They have permanent, generally very long zoom lenses and a similar feel to a DSLR. But bridge cameras mostly have sensors that are of a similar size to those in compact cameras, producing photos similar in quality.

Best Mirrorless Cameras

Bridging the gap between compact cameras and DSLRs are mirrorless cameras, often also referred to as compact system cameras (CSC). Expect these types to offer an excellent balance of convenience and image quality, though at the very top end we're beginning to see CSCs that match or even exceed similar DSLRs. Sony's full-frame A7 II series is a good example.

The Fujifilm X-T2 is one of the most popular and highly-regarded mirrorless cameras

Within the CSC category, there's a number of different types of sensor used, each giving quite a different experience. Nikon's CSCs use 1-inch sensors that provide lightning-fast shooting and dinky camera bodies, but are not the best for low-light performance and don't achieve a shallow depth of field for blurring the background or foreground. Olympus and Panasonic use Micro Four Thirds-size sensors, providing a middle ground and some outstanding and affordable lenses.

The largest sensors you'll find in affordable CSCs are APS-C ones, used in cameras from Samsung, Fujifilm and Sony. Of course, Sony has now gone even further, adopting full-frame sensors in the top-end A7 II range. These provide the best image quality among CSCs, rivalling pro DSLRs.

Best DSLRs

DSLRs remain the professional's choice. While CSCs compete well in the consumer market, professionals who need top-quality lenses and reliable performance still mainly use DSLRs.

DSLRs are still the no.1 choice for professional photographers

This is particularly true for full-frame cameras, where Nikon and Canon both offer some outstanding options. There are some good cheap DSLRs as well, though, so there's plenty of choice and a huge number of lenses to invest in.