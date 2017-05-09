Available May 16 on PS4, PC and Xbox One

It isn't every day that a game comes along and spawns its own genre, yet somehow that’s exactly what FromSoftware’s Demon's Souls did. Offering a thrillingly sadistic take on the action RPG, Miyazaki’s Marmite masterpiece took everything gamers knew about in-game rewards, combat and difficulty, and turned them on their head. With games at the time featuring more hand-holding than your average nursery outing, this bastion of degrading darkness gave many gamers the beating they’d been yearning for.

Yet despite the Souls series first hitting shelves eight years ago, it wasn’t until Nioh that we saw something close to rivalling Miyazaki’s trademark gameplay. Now, Deck 13 entertainment is hoping to carve its way to the top of the lightly populated genre with its bold new IP: The Surge. Known for creating its own unashamed Dark Souls clone – Lords Of The Fallen – the German studio has opted to mix things up a bit with its second game, shifting the setting from medieval masochism to sadistic sci-fi.

It starts well out of the gate, setting up a premise that immediately intrigues. Casting players as the seemingly normal Warren, the game begins with this everyman about to start the first day of a new job. As the train pulls into his new workplace, heavily armed guards lurk ominously on the unsettlingly quiet platform, aggressively pointing Warren in the right direction.

Wandering around the headquarters of Creo (a ‘world changing’ energy company), Warren makes his way further through his new office before being led into a small room. Unfortunately, our protagonist soon finds himself getting fitted with an exo-skeleton without anaesthetic – and predictably, everything goes horribly wrong.

After passing out from the pain, Warren wakes to on the floor of a drone-infested scrapyard. Before he has the chance to comprehend what has just happened, one of the flying buggers flies over and zaps him in the chest.

Handing over control to me, I pick up a discarded tool and use a few heavy swings to swiftly smash the bot. Now that I’m confused, poorly armed and alone, The Surge starts to feel like Dark Souls. Unfortunately, during my five hours with the game, that brief intro was pretty much all the story I got. Thankfully, though, the core gameplay was enjoyable enough to keep me invested.

Tasked with advancing through the now dilapidated facility, I’m soon rushed by varying types of weapon-wielding robots. As you’d expect from a Souls-a-like, combat revolves around a light attack, heavy attack and a dodge – but with one new twist. In The Surge, players have the ability to attack individual limbs, allowing you to exploit unarmoured weakness – and, more crucially, farm different armour parts.

As you go about your journey, obliterating bots often rewards you with armour schematics. Once you know what you need in order to make each part, your approach to combat changes entirely. The game rewards concentrating blows on the specific limb that you’re trying to make armour for. Once the limb in question has taken enough of a beating, a button press triggers one of several wonderfully gory animations, seeing Warren use his weapons to prise off the enemy’s armour while finishing them off.

With the game being as eye-wateringly difficult as you’d expect, this limb-lacerating mechanic adds an interesting dynamic to battles, too. Instead of just trying to defeat your foe, fights see you choosing between quickly killing enemies with attacks to unprotected limbs, or risking it all on a longer battle by hitting armoured appendages.

It’s a nice touch, since while you’re focusing on destroying a droid’s armour for that precious material drop, an incoming enemy may make you quickly reconsider that strategy. It’s a simple mechanic, but I found it enough to keep me umm-ing and aah-ing about which to go for, no matter what type of enemy I was up against.

Defeating each enemy rewards you with a suitably post-apocalyptic currency – scrap. As in Dark Souls, a death in The Surge also sees you having to reclaim the scrap or lose it forever. Mercifully, though, The Surge gives you a home base, and in these safe havens players have the option to bank their scrap, making combat for sensible players less intense.

Scrap is primarily used to upgrade gear, making banking it even more handy if you find yourself dying in the same area repeatedly. Thanks to having the precious metal locked away, I often found myself farming low-level enemies for scrap and materials, then upgrading and giving that problem area another crack.

In a similarly generous move, the game also lets you keep your weapon proficiency, meaning that even when you’re stuck on a boss, if you keep to the same weapon type and batter the game’s easier foes, you’re always improving. While hardened Souls players may scoff at these concessions, given how drastically The Surge spiked in difficulty in the latter half of my demo, it was only really this refreshing sense of progression that kept me stubbornly coming back for more after each humiliating defeat.

Outside of this, players can also improve Warren by equipping implants. Working like chip plug-ins from Nier Automata, these implants give you passive abilities and, again like in Automata, these passive upgrades require a certain amount of space. In order to equip more spatially demanding implants, you can sacrifice a bit of scrap in order to raise your core power level. While initially The Surge’s different systems can seem a bit overwhelming, once you’ve adjusted, it’s refreshing to have such a wide range of options.

Yet while its gameplay is undeniably compelling, it’s hard not to feel like the narrative in The Surge might be something of a step backwards for Deck 13. With Lord Of The Fallen, the studio’s attempts to weave a traditional narrative into the genre offered something different from the Souls games. From my time with The Surge so far, however, it looks like Deck 13 has opted to go down the more cryptic route.

After the game’s intriguing introduction, it appears as though players will have to hunt for clues if they want a better understanding of exactly what is going on. It’s frustrating, because the overall concept behind the story is a strong one, and brilliantly rendered videos playing inside the facility hint at a clever and well-considered backstory for the mysterious energy company.

Still, with the developers promising well over 30 hours of gameplay alongside a few interesting twists, I’ll have to leave my judgement of the story until I play the full game.

First Impressions

The Surge looks to be more about making interesting refinements to the Souls genre than completely taking it in a new direction. Despite that, the sci-fi setting and limb-targeting mechanics are a nice touch, and the combat here feels infinitely more responsive than the sluggish skirmishes that plagued Lords Of The Fallen.

But although its clever systems are built to keep players coming back for more, after seeing how punishing its boss fights and later enemies became, I'm concerned that this game could actually be too hellishly difficult – even for hardened FromSoftware fans. If that worry sounds like more of a plus point to you, then The Surge could well be a great way to fill that Souls-shaped hole in your heart.