Tado came from nowhere, launching its first smart thermostat back in 2014. Since then, a continued evolution of its product, updated app and, more recently, the addition of individual radiator control has dramatically improved the product. Now, the Tado Smart Thermostat is one of the most powerful and smart heating devices you can buy.
Perhaps the biggest change in the 2015 Tado is the shift in design. It still retains the same minimalist white aesthetic that we liked about the original, but it's now just two components instead of three: a thermostat and a bridge.
Out goes the dedicated solar-powered temperature sensor, with the brains now all contained in the main thermostat. The bridge wirelessly communicates with the thermostat and is wired into the back of your router.
The result is a much neater package. A button on the thermostat brings up an attractive white LED display, which can display the ambient temperature and connection status with short or long presses of the button respectively. The bridge itself is largely unchanged with simple "link", "router" and "internet" status lights.
Ultimately, the Tado Smart is a good-looking package, although its ongoing need for a dedicated bridge is a shame. Most rivals do the same, but big fish Nest has built a dedicated controller that communicates with both its thermostat and the router wirelessly, making for an even easier setup.
Depending on your boiler's wiring, you may need a third component: the Extension Kit. This is a box that wires into your boiler and is controlled wirelessly from your thermostat. It costs an additional £79, which is quite a lot: rival heating systems ship with this kind of connector box for free.
Tado's approach to smart heating has always been based on presence detection, using your mobile phone's location to detect if you're at home or away. Intelligently, the app can track multiple phones, and you can create multiple user accounts, too. Presence detection is excellent, with the app also tracking your location, so it can start turning on the heating as you move closer to home. In my experience, it's an exceptionally reliable system.
Tado has recently updated the system to change the way heating modes work. With the old system, you could set temperatures for day and night when you were at Home, and for Away mode. The new system adds in a more granular Home schedule, much like with a traditional thermostat. For example, you can have the heating come on in the morning, but drop down during the day when the sun is out.
Control is via a web browser, smartphone app (Android or iOS), or the thermostat's swanky LED display. Via the web browser or app, you can set the default action for temperature changes made via the thermostat. The options are to keep the temperature change until the next scheduled switch point, make the change permanent, or set a default time-out – such as two hours – for the change to last.
The Away mode continues to let you either set a default temperature when you're out or let Tado take control using one of three options: Eco, Balance and Comfort. Effectively, in Eco your house will be colder; Balance sits in the middle; and Comfort keeps your home more toasty, so it will be warm when you get in. It's worth playing with the settings to find the one that offers you the best balance between cost savings and comfort.
Furthermore, Tado uses its connection to the internet to monitor the weather forecast, so it knows not to start excessively heating at the beginning of what will be a hot day, or to give it extra oomph to counter a cold one.
Recently, Tado has launched its Smart Radiator Thermostats, which let you control radiators individually. It's a neat way to expand an existing system, giving you room-by-room control for even greater savings, and putting Tado on a par with the Honeywell Evohome.
Finally, an optional "Connector Kit" allows for smart control of your hot water – something rivals such as Hive and Honeywell are also offering. Unfortunately, this wasn’t something we could try since our test home has a combination boiler that heats hot water on demand.
Tado will allow users to perform a self installation if they're proficient, but it strongly recommends a professional fitter given the importance of working home heating. We opted for the professional fitter to see how smoothly this process works (Tado reports it's by far the most popular option) and it proved to be a doddle.
In signing up for the service, the company asks questions about your existing equipment and both live online chat and a manned support desk are on hand to help. Tado will then arrange a convenient fitting date with one of its approved installers (all independent contractors).
For us, fitting happened within one week – Tado says it can nearly always fit within two weeks – and the installation process took an hour. Of this only about 30 minutes of the installation was the hardware, with a slight delay in registering the installation with our Tado account online.
One quirk we did find is the Tado bridge doesn’t have the greatest range and given it's wired into the back of your router, it means the location of your router can't be too far away from your thermostat. Alternatively, you can use Powerline networking kit to get the bridge closer to your thermostat.
This is again why we favour the Nest system; the wireless controller can be further away from the router, which in turn allows the thermostat to be much further away from the router.
Hamish Campbell
January 3, 2014, 8:55 am
I presume their savings are based on comparision with a completely non auto adjusting heating system...they seems pretty high regardless.
I've just had a new gas boiler put in, this supplies hot water for the radiators to heat the house and potable for the taps. This comes with an outside thermometer and the system will adjust the house heating water temperature according to the outside temp. following a heating curve that one can adjust (i.e. a curve which hopes to simulate what the hot water temperature needs to be for your particular house when at different outside temps). This then tries to ensure that the house temperature stays constant rather than fluctuating and avoid the costly heating up of a cold house.
there are also timings so you can put in your week schedule for sleep times and when everyone is out at work/school.
What you don't get is internet connectivity and auto adjustments for if you turn up at home unexpectedly and the house is a bit cool. These could convenient, but if you have put in a relatively new system you probably have the other stuff and any further savings are likely to be very small.
Gordon Kelly
January 3, 2014, 3:43 pm
Yes they are... much like phone and laptop battery life scores are made in the most favourable circumstances (dim screen, WiFi off, etc).
I'm sure that for people with the newest boilers and most recent thermostats the cost savings will be less, but as you say you gain automatic adjustments and remote control which which are convenient and offer additional financial gain.
I suspect the assumption is those who can afford the latest premium heating systems can also afford a smart thermostat on top, while those who cannot afford to upgrade their old boiler will find a smart thermostat a much cheaper option than renewing their whole system.
cleanupcars
January 4, 2014, 12:36 am
Not sure about the "costly heating up of a cold house" logic. Heat loss from a hot body is proportional to T to power 4 (where T is temp difference between inside & out in this case). If nobody is in the house, then you continue to lose heat energy to the colder outside. After not much time, it becomes much more efficient to remotely turn the CH back on via a smart device say half an hour before you get home so you are nice & toasty on entry with lower carbon footprint & bills.
The constant heating of the house at all times position went the same way as dodgy storage heater salesmen.
If, like many people, your leaving & returning to the house varies significantly from day to day, this & the other upcoming smart thermostats would seem an interesting innovation worth considering, especially as they would seem to help to conserve fossil fuels.
Would be great if you could perform basic timed "on" & "off" from the standard IOS7/Android etc calendar we are familiar with, so remote heating control becomes part of your natural daily workflow without jumping off to a separate app.
toboev
January 4, 2014, 9:24 am
I just turn the heating on when I arrive home. Much simpler and more efficient still. And it makes sense too. If I return to a heated house it feels unnecessarily warm, because I am warm through having been moving about outside - even the physical activity of shopping is enough. But to those already home, who have been more sedentary, say the house temp is just right.
Even returning to an 'unheated' house, it is still warmer than outdoors, and I find that switching the heating on as I arrive means that the house is up to temp by the time I have cooled off without any discomfort.
Just Me
January 5, 2014, 4:07 pm
I presume you either had old promotional material or did not get the gist of it.
For the monthly plan, you pay per year in advance.
You may want to update your story appropriately.
Since you made this potential glaring omission, how much of the rear of it is worth listening to?
Regardless, with the release of the Tado product, a national energy company here has released a product that does some of the same features.
The kicker is that it is £100 less. Is the Tado system that monitors the householders worth the extra £100?
Hamish Campbell
January 6, 2014, 11:30 am
yeah, you are right, that makes no sense.
Hamish Campbell
January 6, 2014, 11:39 am
I'll just make a little extra note:
The addition of the external temperature monitoring and adjustment based on that has two benefits and here we are mostly discussing costs savings which is great.
However, since getting mine I've really appreciated that the house temperature stays so constant, where previously I was running around turning the radiators up and down around the house and getting too warm and too cold regularly (and complaints from the rest of the family !). So there is some real comfort improvements too.
Faff
January 23, 2014, 11:25 am
Had mine installed today as I work a shift pattern on an 8 week rota and was fed up of having the heating going when not at home-very impressed so far. Seems like it will just run in the background without me having to think about it or even keep opening the app.
iwork2ski
January 30, 2014, 11:13 pm
Buyer beware. I am UK based, I own this product and I can say it is crap. Don’t buy. It doesn’t work. I don’t know what kind of idiots have designed this thing but they really managed to screw it up. The thermostat doesn’t register on the iPhone app half the time and it doesn’t control the heating properly. Last night the house was at 21 deg all night. This is an example of piss poor execution and a complete waste of money!!!!!!!
iwork2ski
January 30, 2014, 11:23 pm
This thing doesn't work. Look at the graph below. I bought Tado and I have been ripped off.
Phil
January 31, 2014, 10:44 pm
Which company did the install - were they any good?
RK
February 1, 2014, 6:29 pm
Works well. Professionally installed (for free by Tado). One glitch initially when it seemed to lose connection but once I had charged thermostat up (which apparently you need to do first time you use it) and reset all three boxes it has worked flawlessly. Others may have different experiences but mine is good. Installer said that DIYers often get it wrong but that he had never been called back to an inoperative system.
Tony Di Bernardo
February 2, 2014, 8:21 pm
Hi all,
I've ordered tado° on december 20th and delivery date was set for january 13th. Later on I received an email that delayed the delivery to February 10th. Today I received another email saying that delivery has been delayed again till February 27th. As I already told their support team I have already been billed on my credit card on December 21st and this means more than a month ago.
I think this delaying game does not play god at all for tado° should I still trust them?
Gordon Kelly
February 5, 2014, 12:23 pm
I see no reason not to trust them, but those delays are very frustrating.
Gordon Kelly
February 5, 2014, 12:23 pm
Graph below?
Please expand on "doesn't work" - without doing so it merely looks like Trolling
Gordon Kelly
February 5, 2014, 12:24 pm
Did you self install? Certainly this wasn't my experience.
Gordon Kelly
February 5, 2014, 12:25 pm
What error? You aren't very clear about this.
Do please explain which product you are referring to that costs "£100 less". British Gas Hive? That's £199 including fitting and we are testing a unit now.
Gordon Kelly
February 5, 2014, 12:26 pm
There's an option to have it only start warming up when you get home which would address your concerns.
Nigel
February 6, 2014, 11:00 pm
This Tado system is perfect! I self installed my system and has been working for about a month and I have to say I am impressed. There was an initial delay in the delivery and I have to admit I was concerned but my faith was restored when I got the system up and running. The heating in my house is so efficient and never feels too warm or cold - no wasted energy. The interface on the Tado app is clear, simple and allows you to fine tune desired temperatures or heating schedules. The Tado app lets you review the times your burner was running to heat your house and on reflection I have noticed a dramatic reduction in burner running time. On one test I had the burner running a total of 5 hours between 05:30 to 21:00 just to maintain a temperature of 19 degrees C! Tado is simply outstanding and I would highly recommend this system to anyone.
david
February 7, 2014, 1:54 am
I've had this product for 4 days and it does what they claim, however there is a major floor. There is no separate daytime temperature option. This means if your at home during the day and the system is set to automatic tado is always heating the home.
Before i had tado my old timer turned the heating on and off first thing in the morning and in evening, during the day the heating was set to off. Due to being more active during the day we do not needed the heating to be on. I now find my self having to manually turn tado off in the morning and back on at tea time so as to prevent it heating the home unnecessarily and costing me money.
Tado have told me that they will rectify the problem by the heating period 2014/2015.
splodge
February 7, 2014, 12:40 pm
I ordered around November 20th last year and got delivery around Dec 20th. Installation was done by the local UK Supplier around Jan 30th so you can see that the whole process took a while. Having said, now that it is installed I am very pleased and rather obsessively checking the temperature the house every 10 minutes or so. It does everything they say it will and more importantly my wife doesn't feel the house is cold.
Paul
February 17, 2014, 12:29 pm
I can see this working in open plan flats and houses but not in traditional UK houses where rooms are separated with doors and there is one thermostat / boiler timer typically in the hallway that is not where you need the heat anyway
Matt
March 3, 2014, 1:12 pm
The Tado temperature is wireless. You can put it wherever you want? Besides, all UK houses will have a temperature sensor somewhere in the house (typically in the hallway) - so whatever you set your thermostat to, will be measured from the temperature sensor in the hallway. So this is actually much better as you can put the wireless sensor in whichever room you want to heat up, set the temperature you want and that particular room will then control when the heat stops...
Kevin
March 5, 2014, 12:08 pm
Odd reply .........why would this not work in a standard UK house ....TADO has one thermostat that you can place where your old one was or where you wish .......it works in my UK house very well .....
Clentaxe
March 16, 2014, 8:40 pm
I've just installed Tado and I so desperately want it to work - but at the moment I can't graph anything, the website is blank and the away function isn't working - so my house is at a nice (and quite expensive) 19/5degrees from 6:30 until 23:30 each day. Please Tado - get in contact - sort out my problems and allow me to say nice things about you.