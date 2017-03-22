Available spring 2017 on Xbox One and PC

Certain indie darling titles hold a special place in the collective consciousness of gamers, not only for the story they tell, but the way in which they tell it.

Gone Home’s slow-paced, gradual unwinding of a tale of a family home in Oregon propelled developer Fullbright into the spotlight in 2013, with the game continuing to be a talking point to this day. The team’s next project, Tacoma, looks set to tell a similarly cryptic tale, although this time aboard a space station. In my brief time with the game, I’m not sure it managed to quite sink its hooks in as deep, though.

The game is set aboard a space station called Tacoma, and you play as a subcontractor from the Venturis Corp, who's sent in to investigate the goings-on in the days prior to your arrival.

On starting the demo, everything is incredibly vague. I first sign in to an AR terminal to gain access to Tacoma, before proceeding through a zero-G tunnel to board the station, all the while being informed by Odin – the ship’s AI – that all I do while visiting Tacoma is recorded and the property of Venturis; proponents of privacy won't find much to like in the future, either.

As soon as I board Tacoma problems become apparent. Odin suddenly begins glitching, and a warning on my HUD informs me of huge data losses, so my job of finding out what’s happened has already become trickier.

The controls are pretty basic: as a walking simulator Amy Ferrier moves at one speed, she can’t sprint from point-to-point, which is pretty frustrating when moving through Tacoma’s long corridors. It isn't too much of an annoyance, though. There are limited items to interact with in the environment, with objects with which you can engage clearly signposted.

After making my way to the personnel wing of Tacoma, and finding myself in an area with gravity, I’m able to access some AR files and see what has taken place three days prior to my arrival. The crew appear to have been celebrating a birthday party. Each crew member is represented by a spectral shape, differentiated by colour. They’re like real Pac-Man ghosts, wandering around the communal areas.

Amy is able to rewind and fast-forward the AR memory, as well as interact with each crew member's user interface as they engaged with it at particular times in the memory. This is useful; I can see emails, text messages and other things that allow me to unpick the past and get a sense of the politics of this group.

What’s pretty cool is the clusters of these six or so people littered throughout the communal area. A blue character is talking with Odin while playing pool downstairs. Two women are chatting about their relationship and being 'forced' to sign up for another year on Tacoma. Ttwo other guys are preparing the cake.

However, as I listen and learn about this crew, I discover that there's actually nothing I can do with any of this information – the demo ends abruptly, just as the story takes a twist.

During the AR playback, Tacoma hits some debris, and Odin informs the crew that the ship is heavily damaged, leaving them with no communications network and only 50 hours of oxygen remaining. This sets up the premise of the game, and hopefully what follows is the slow progression of the team’s descent into madness and anarchy – but I wouldn’t know, since this is where my time with Tacoma ends.

The demo was incredibly short, and didn’t involve me doing very much other than reading a now-absent crew’s emails and watching AR video clips of them walking around. As a means of showcasing the game in a vertical slice, this wasn't great. I imagine it’s very hard to demonstrate the crux of a walking simulator in only 15 minutes. Unfortunately, it didn’t present its premise in a way that had me desperate to discover more.

First Impressions

It’s hard to come away from a 15-minute demo with a lasting impression of a game that deliberately takes its time to tell a story. A character could have been mid-sentence, but the demo still faded out to the unwanted “Thanks for playing!” screen, leaving me with plenty of questions, but lacking a significant enough desire to pursue the answers.

I’m still interested to play Tacoma – it has some wonderful design ideas and the way it presents a story through multiple conversations to unpick in the AR tapes is great. I just hope it encourages as much investigation as it does slow-paced exploration.