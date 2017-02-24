Available 28 March on PC, TBC PS4

Old school retro-shooters are a vogue item in the games industry at the moment. Over the last two years we’ve seen all manner of Id-inspired games as a result.

Which is why at first glance you could be forgiven for dismissing Strafe. After all, gameplay-wise Strafe looks pretty similar to the sea of other retro inspired roguelike first-person shooters. Like Tower of Guns or Ziggurat the gameplay footage looks cool, but seems to offer the same simple mechanic; race through a procedurally generated level killing enemies as quickly as possible with whatever weapons you have to hand.

To some extents you’d be right and there’s a definite sense of familiarity with Strafe. However, few games have taken taken the nostalgia train to the same extremes. From what I’ve seen, if you’re old enough to have experienced the joys of blasting demons in Doom 2 and racing through hellish landscapes in Quake, Strafe may well be the perfect game for you.

Within seconds of gameplay I’m immediately brought back to my childhood, where 3D was still a very new thing and curves were non existent. I cannot do justice to how much attention to detail has gone into recreating the pixelated world of Strafe. The opening music and sound effects are eerily reminiscent of classic Id shooters. The live action intro sequence which introduces me to the game’s almost non existent plot looks like an 80’s BBC SciFi show. It’s magic.

Jumping into central hub the gameplay is instantly familiar. Aboard a space station I can choose one of three weapons: a machine gun, shotgun or classic rail gun, then sent on my merry way to start shooting things. Armed with my trusty shotgun I jump through the portal and land in an abandoned space station complete with what appears to be a decapitated Doom-like marine.

Running through to second room I’m met with a horde enemies that shuffle towards me from all directions, including some that leap from walls. Immediately I revert to the classic Doom tactic: never stop moving, kill everything in front of you and if it glows pick it up or press the action button.

Even on the opening level the variety on offer is impressive. Leaping, shooting and blasting through the rooms I encounter all manner of classic enemy types, from undead space soldier zombies to clawed hellspawn and laser wielding robots, picking up lovingly-created classic weapons along the way. These included plasma guns, flak cannons, grenade launchers and pretty much every other weapon type you could ever think of.

Coming close to the end of the first level, it finally dawned on me why I was having so much fun; Strafe isn’t just a love letter to classic Id shooters, it’s a refinement. The game doesn’t play like I remember Doom, or Quake, it runs like I wished they did as a kid.

Even as a wee lad I remember the enemy death animations in Doom being laughable and my inability to do basic things, like throw one of the exploding barrels, feeling odd. All of this is possible in Strafe, and the death animations are spectacular. Even though everything is pixelated, enemies can be dismembered. Shoot a demon in the arm and the limb flies off, snipe a headshot and it’ll explode with a pleasing plop. Even the square blood can be interacted with; if you or an enemy step through it, you’ll leave a trail of bloody footsteps.

The end result is an immersive experience that feels both modern and retro at the same time. There’s no greater joy than launching a grenade into a cluster of enemies and watching their dismembered limbs slowly slide down the surrounding walls leaving pixel blood trails as they go.

Even the classic “secrets” system that had Doom and Quake players hunting for hidden walls for hours at a time has been rejigged and improved. I’m not going to put any spoilers into this preview, but trust me the rewards you get for finding secret areas are way better than ammo, or scrap – the collectable you use to buy upgrades, health and armour at special stations littered around the map.

All this sound great? It should, if you’re an oldie gamer then Strafe definitely ticks all the right boxes, from what I’ve seen.

But, I am a little concerned how much of it will appeal to younger gamers. Where I squeed with joy at the pixelated style, younger members of the team have been less enamoured. Showing it to an 18-year-old neighbour, the kid asked me in full sincerity “if it was made in Minecraft?” There’s a very real danger Strafe could become the “Now 90s” CD of first person shooters; fun for those that lived through that era of shooter, not so much for everyone else.

The game’s length will also likely put off some people. Strafe’s main mode only has four themes/levels which according to one of its creators can be completed in between one-two hours by “very skilled players”. The fact the levels change each time you play them will add some variety, but whether that’s enough to keep younger players attention when the game has next to no narrative is a big if. Hopefully the trio of secondary challenge modes, which I didn’t get a chance to play during my hands-on, will add further variety.

Strafe opening impressions

From what I’ve seen Strafe plucks all the right nostalgia strings to be a great retro-shooter. The pixelated art style and old-school music and sound effects create a compelling world that’s sure to draw any classic Doom or Quake gamer back to their childhood. This, plus the game’s fast paced combat and fun secrets could make Strafe the first-person shooter to get for older gamers. My only concern is that the game’s short-length and insistence on cramming every retro reference it can into levels, may alienate some younger games.