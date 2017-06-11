Star Wars Battlefront 2: Out on Xbox One and PC on November 17

Star Wars Battlefront was a missed opportunity that failed to deliver entirely on its promise of epic, fps, player vs player battles in a galaxy far, far away.

Key issues included a lack of robust single player modes, fairly flimsy character customisation options and an abysmally small number of weapons and maps, pre-DLC.

As a result, while it faithfully recreated the look and feel of the franchise, including the awesome pew, pew, pew sound of Han Solo’s blaster, the gameplay wasn’t deep enough to capture gamers’ attentions for more than a few months.

Fortunately, all these issues look to have been fixed in EA’s stellar-looking followup, which reportedly contains three times more content than the original; including a new single player story campaign that takes place between Return of the Jedi and A New Hope.

Related: Best Star Wars toys

Even though my hands-on was limited to a quick multiplayer match, after 20 minutes with Battlefront 2 I can safely say I’ve already experienced more gameplay variety than I did did during the entire three months I persevered with the original.

This was apparent the moment I hopped into matchmaking and was exposed to the game’s new customisation, class and upgrade systems.

Unlike the original Battlefront, character customisation options are no longer mainly aesthetic. In Battlefront 2 you can pick between various classes, each of which feature their own set of weapon and skill unlocks. During my hands-on I saw Assault (soldier), Heavy (artillery), Officer (engineer) and Specialist (sniper) Storm Trooper classes.

The number of weapons and and skins has also been expanded to include characters and items from every historical point in the story.

Playing the Assault on Theed level the upgrades made the game feel completely fresh, despite the mission followed the same 20-on-20 objective based format as its predecessor. Specifically, as a Clone Trooper it was my team’s job to halt the progress of an incoming Separatist Droid invasion. Initially the street battle tasked us to grab heavy weapons littered across the map to blow up a slow-rolling tank while staving off our human controlled droid nemeses.

Related: Best PS4 games

However, within minutes, the increased depth and work developers Dice has done improving the franchise’s already impressive attention to detail became apparent. Though the classes were all locked to their opening loadout the increased variety made for a much more interesting dynamic.

Picking the basic Heavy class I jumped into the fray blasting at any enemy I could see. Being the first player to realise I could summon a special energy shield and convert my weapon into a gatling gun using my class abilities, I quickly clocked up a few lucky early kills.

From here my enjoyment increased once I was introduced to the game’s improved Battlepoint rewards. Battlepoints are the game’s currency and are awarded to players for completing objectives and killing enemies. The points can be used to unlock heroes, special characters and vehicles after dying mid-game.

Thanks to my luck opening run I found myself with enough battle points to unlock a Walker vehicle after a rogue blast from a Heavy Droid sent me to an early grave.

Related: Best PC games

Confident I was on my way to MVP I again rushed into the fray, confident I would be able to repeat my previous performance, only to be blow apart by an enemy X-Wing. Apparently the enemy Heavy had enjoyed similar success and used his hard earned points to purchase a more sensible vehicle.

After my lucky opening, everyone on my team then decided to play as the Heavy class on their next respawn. While this was great for close-to-mid range exchanges, it left us woefully vulnerable to the Droid specialists, who quickly picked us off using their sniper blasters. Before we new it the Droids were literally at our gates, storming the palace with victory mere meters away.

Exchanges like this where frequent throughout the match and drilled one key point home to me; Battlefront 2 feels far more strategic and balanced than the previous game. The increased choice makes every decision feel so much more important than it did in the first Battlefront, where weapon choices felt slightly superfluous.

From what I’ve seen thus far, Battlefront has leveled up to Titanfall 2 and Battlefield 1’s level of detail; a place where picking the wrong combination of skills or classes and foolishly spending Battlepoints will lead to an inevitable defeat.

Related: Best Xbox One games

Opening impressions

Battlefront 2 feels like a significant step-up compared to its predecessor. The multiplayer match I played felt significantly more balanced and tactical than anything I experienced on the previous Battlefront, thanks to its new ability and class systems.

If the single player can deliver an authentic and interesting story, on a-par with the iconic Jedi Knight series, Battlefront 2 could be the Star Wars game fans have been waiting for.