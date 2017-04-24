Coming May 30 on PS4 (PSVR) and PC (HTC Vive and Oculus Rift). PSVR version tested

“Captain’s log, stardate -305590.41095890413. The U.S.S. Aegis is in a state of complete disarray. The ship is under attack from within, through a combination of mutiny and ineptitude. Our mission now is merely to survive the next two hours.”

If our first encounter with this VR game were an actual episode of Star Trek, that would probably be Shatner's opening narration.

Pre-order Star Trek Bridge Crew from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

Star Trek Bridge Crew captures the tone and atmosphere of the Star Trek universe almost perfectly. It’s one of the most compelling showcases for what VR can offer in terms of both immersion as well as new and different experiences.

Related: Call of Duty: WW2 latest news

The gameplay is like the madcap multiplayer game Overcooked. But now it’s in virtual reality, and instead of juggling the requirements of a pizza oven you’re instead trying to keep an enormous starship from hurtling into an asteroid while attempting to rescue a marooned ship and fighting off angry Klingons.

As you might expect, then, it’s all about teamwork. The game differs from the similarly co-operative Overcooked in the sense that everyone has a distinct role, instead of tackling whatever task they see fit.

Up to four players can play together, choosing the role of either Captain, Engineer, Tactical Officer or Helm Officer.

Before you set off on your maiden voyage, you’re able to customise your character to your liking. While the game is played in first person, your crew can see you, so you’ll want to look your best.

Related: Farpoint preview

Most of the missions we took on involved different takes on recurring objectives, such as rescuing marooned crews or attempting to shoot down enemy ships. This is all broken up by warping to other parts of the solar system or scanning other ships to garner important information or take down their shields.

As you'd expect, this requires a great deal of communication between members of the crew. For example, the helmsman can’t warp unless he has power directed to the engines, which requires the engineer to act accordingly. We had headsets on during our playtest, and without them the task at hand would have been all but impossible, not that things went particularly smoothly anyway.

Related: Best VR Games

The at-times manic and frantic nature of a mission can be the most enjoyable – the moments where you’re feeling the pressure and your captain is shouting profanities at you.

We played through a number of different missions and we definitely got better as the session went on. But by far the most fun was the time spent in the U.S.S. Enterprise, which acts as playing the game in a pseudo-‘Expert’ mode.

The on-screen help will be a life saver here, as the much older starship doesn’t have any of the fancier controls of the Aegis. Gone are the dials and levers and instead you have what can only be described as a wall of buttons for all aspects of the ship’s control. It’s both intimidating and exhilarating, but not for the faint of heart.

Also, information that is confined to each specific officer’s dashboard on the Aegis is instead put up high for everyone to see on the Enterprise. It took us a while to remember to look up from our respective controls and gaze around the room to notice them. On the Aegis it’s very easy to get tunnel vision and just pay attention to what’s directly in front of you and not really embrace the ability to actually look around the starship.

As you'd expect, each role has specific responsibilities. Four of the TrustedReviews crew attended the two-hour play session where we each spent time with the different roles. Here's how it all went wrong:

Alastair Stevenson, Captain

"The Captain's seat feels like it’s simultaneously the most and least powerful role. As the captain you're the only member that has a God’s-eye view. You are the only person who can see everything, from how much power engineering is putting into things like weapons and shields, to objects in the ship’s vicinity and the team’s current mission objectives.

"Using the information, your job is to coordinate the other members and make sure they're all working towards a common goal. In the single-player training missions this rightly made me feel like master of the ship, as whatever commands I issued via the main UI were enacted pretty much immediately by the AI crew.

Related: Best PlayStation VR Games

"But in multiplayer things were a little more interesting. Unlike in the single-player training, in multiplayer I didn’t have any direct control over the stations my human colleagues were managing. Instead all I could do was issue commands to the team over voice chat, highlight enemies I wanted shot on the star map and select areas I wanted us to fly or warp to – all of which my teammates were free to ignore.

"During early easy missions this wasn’t an issue, as all of my crew easily fell in line and faithfully enacted my commands. But later on during stressful missions things got a little more dicey. Surrounded by Klingon Warbirds a certain computing editor went rogue and decided to ignore my commands, leading to disunity within the team and leaving the entire ship in danger of going the way of a red shirt.

"It was this constant threat of mutiny that made the missions feel exciting and why the Captain’s role was such an interesting one to play. My recommendation: if you play as Captain you want to channel Picard, not Zapp Brannigan."

Michael Passingham, Engineer

"As Engineer, I had to control the ship’s energy systems to make sure everyone had what they wanted. Sometimes, this means compromises. Helmsman Richard didn’t always have the horsepower he wanted because I was providing extra shields and weapons energy to Ced over at Tactical. I was also responsible for directing our junior engineers to the parts of the ship that needed urgent repair after a firefight.

"Whenever needed, I spooled up our warp ability on command, which was always satisfying. Engineer is a fairly passive role in terms of what’s actually going on around the ship; it’s more a case of seeing what your colleagues need and providing it to them without making a fuss. It’s also the best role to take when you want to understand how the rest of the ship’s systems work."

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

Ced Yuen, Tactical Officer

"'If in doubt, just blow it up,' said my captain.

"If he’d had his way, I’d have spent the whole time making things go boom. But a great tactician knows when to use his weapons, especially when they're designed to avoid this sort of abuse.

"Phasers are limited, so shoot your load and you’ll need a minute to recover. Torpedoes must be charged up before they can go live. The same goes for shields. You can have everything charged and activated all the time, but that leaves you detectable on somebody else’s radar. I prefer to remain unseen until I'm ready to strike.

"I spent a lot of time scanning unidentified vessels. You do this to check for life signs, which is key for rescues. You can’t beam others aboard without first disabling shields, so that really depends on how selfish you are.

"You also scan to see if a ship has shields and weapons ready. That helps you decide if you should attack head-on. Sometimes it’s better to disrupt their shields first, then go in and fire torpedoes right up their thrusters.

"One particularly tough mission had the Aegis on a rescue mission while being outnumbered by enemy vessels. I was praised by the captain for obeying his command to 'fire everything', then I got yelled at for having shields down to rescue civilians.

"By the end of the battle, I had destroyed all targets and rescued 75% of civilians.

"An acceptable result. Virtual jazz hands."

Richard Easton, Helmsman

"I was responsible for keeping the good ship Aegis en route to its next objective, avoiding asteroid fields and other environmental hazards along the way. Aboard the Aegis this meant using the ship’s radar to make sure we were headed in the right direction, as well as controlling the ship’s speed. It’s actually pretty difficult navigating a giant vessel through space. Many asteroids were hit during the course of our session.

"I also had the ability to warp us to our next destination, which meant shouting at the engineer ‘we need more power’ and saying ‘punch it’ a lot. Any issues with navigation were the fault of the Engineer and/or Captain, though. There are certainly times when you feel slightly like a spectator to the action."

Related: Best PS4 Games

Early impressions

Star Trek Bridge Crew emphatically captures the look and feel of the Star Trek universe and crafts a believable experience. It’s precisely what I imagine it would be like to be an officer aboard a Federation starship, and Red Storm Entertainment clearly cares a great detail about the source material.

What will really make or break Star Trek Bridge Crew, though, is how diverse the missions become. Even in just our short session I could feel it becoming a little repetitive by the end, although admittedly I stuck with just the one role. Mixing and matching roles between missions is one way to make sure long sessions don’t begin to drag. The developers have also promised a mission generator, which hopefully means some added longevity, too.

Even then, there’s undoubtedly a lot of promise. Provided you can get enough people for a crew together and you can get everyone co-operating, Bridge Crew looks to be an exciting addition to the Star Trek universe and some serious Trekkie wish-fulfilment.