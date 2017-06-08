Hands on with the Sony VPL-VZ1000ES

Unless you’re some sort of vitamin D-starved oddball, happy to live in a state of more or less perpetual darkness, projectors don’t generally make great living room displays. Ambient light and projection just don’t go hand in hand.

Sony is out to change this with the VPL-VZ1000ES, however: a projector designed from the ground up to make the need for a dedicated home cinema projection room a thing of the past.

It tries to live up to this brief with three key features. First, the projector is built into a black box that looks more like a piece of furniture than a bit of high-end AV kit.

Second, it uses an ultra-short-throw lens array to deliver a 100-inch image from a throw distance of as little as 6 inches, so you can place it close to a wall rather than in the centre of your room.

Finally, it uses an ultra-bright, laser-based lighting system to pump out 2500 lumens of brightness and potentially outstanding levels of contrast and colour. In fact, it’s a whole 25% brighter than Sony’s debut 2016 ‘lifestyle’ projector, the £50,000 LSPX-W1S, despite sitting inside a cabinet that’s 40% smaller and costing ‘only’ 25,000 euros (around £22,000).

Having spent an hour with the VPL-VZ1000ES at a dealership in London this week, I can confirm that it really is unlike any projector I’ve seen before. Here are my first impressions.

For starters, its cabinet really is furniture-grade stylish – although it might have been nice if other colour options were available alongside the black version.

It’s immediately apparent, too, that the VPL-VZ1000ES really is capable of being watched in ambient light. In fact, Sony was so confident about this that it had set up its demonstration unit in the sun-drenched window of a London AV store! Even in this ultra-bright environment – in partnership with an ambient light-combating screen – it was remarkable how bright and how intensely coloured the VPL-VZ1000ES’s pictures looked, especially when watching high dynamic range (HDR) content.

Inevitably, even a projector as intense as the VPL-VZ1000ES isn’t able to make dark scenes as watchable in ambient light as bright ones; the black level required to see detail in dark scenes just isn't visible when ambient light is casting a grey pall across the screen.

However, the sort of dark scenes I’m talking about seldom crop up with typical day-to-day TV sources. It’s generally only during films that you might suddenly find yourself staring at an empty grey hole on the screen where there should be a dark scene – and if you’re making the effort to watch a film, there’s a fair chance you'll engage in a few light-control measures such as drawing the curtains or even waiting until after dark.

The extent to which watching HDR content helps the VPL-VZ1000ES combat ambient light makes me yearn for a day when HDR broadcasting might be commonplace – happily, Sony’s projector supports the HLG HDR format likely to be used by UK broadcasters.

But it also makes an important point about the VPL-VZ1000ES’s apparent HDR capabilities, suggesting that it’s more capable than any other projector I’ve seen to date – including JVC’s more expensive DLA-Z1 – of successfully handling both HDR’s extended light range and the extra colour range associated with HDR sources.

The VPL-VZ1000ES’s apparent HDR talents weren’t just visible in my hands-on with the most obviously bold and bright HDR content, either. You could also see its impact in HDR shots containing a mix of dark and bright content; the Sony projector managed to largely dodge the aggravating ‘silhouette effect’ with dark objects that HDR projectors normally suffer.

My hands-on with the VPL-VZ1000ES also reminded me of just how awesome a native 4K pixel count can look at the sort of screen sizes a projector makes possible. Everything from 4K clips of World Cup footie through to the crispest of Ultra HD Blu-ray picture transfers looked phenomenally detailed, leaving you feeling like you were looking through a (large patio!) window rather than just watching a projector.

It was instantly obvious, too, with the football coverage and sweeping camera pans of the Planet Earth II Ultra HD Blu-ray that the VPL-VZ1000ES retains Sony’s edge when it comes to handling motion. Judder and blur were beautifully managed by the projector’s video processing, ensuring that even the fastest moving sequences looked as pristine and sharp as the static ones. Especially since the motion processing delivers its advantages without any unwanted processing side effects seen with rival motion processing systems.

I was also struck by how this projector seems capable of delivering its extraordinarily vivid, bright colours and extreme detail without infusing the image with video noise – or exaggerating noise that might already be in the source.

Unlike Sony’s latest TVs, the VPL-VZ1000ES doesn’t carry any SDR-to-HDR conversion system. It does support the upscaling of HD sources to 4K, however – and from the few moments I spent watching it work its upscaling magic on the final Harry Potter Blu-ray (a fairly grainy film that’s notoriously hard for upscalers to manage), I’d say its upscaling is potentially reference standard.

It seemed to greatly increase the sense of detail in the picture without introducing over-stressed line details or placing undue emphasis on the fairly heavy amounts of grain in the source picture.

Although the VPL-VZ1000ES was strikingly watchable in its shop-front environment, its placement in such a bright space made it essentially impossible to form any serious judgment on the projector’s potential black level capabilities.

Also, since I pretty much had to run the projector in its aggressive Bright Cinema picture preset mode to combat the ambient light, I couldn’t really determine how effective its colours might be when watching a film – SDR or HDR – in a darkened room using a more neutral, natural picture preset.

For this reason, I’ll be looking at another sample in a blacked-out environment in the next two to three weeks to bring you a full and comprehensive review.

However, I've already seen enough in this hands-on session to have great hopes that the VPL-VZ1000ES will emerge from that more comprehensive testing session enough of a next-generation AV hero to make its 25,000 euro (around £22,000) price seem not only fair, but potentially something of a bargain.