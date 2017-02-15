Hands-on with Sony's home cinema hero promising king-sized HDR thrills

For the past couple of TV generations, Sony’s 75-inch XE94 TVs have been brilliant options for those whose tastes lean more towards home cinema than TV. So it’s no surprise to find Sony continuing the XE94 theme in 2017 with the 75XE94.

What first struck me upon seeing the 75XE94 at a recent event at Sony HQ was a couple of subtle, but significant, design changes. First, the bright silver of the XE93’s metallic plate stand has been replaced by a subtle gold colour.

Second, there’s a little extra protrusion from the 75XE94’s bottom edge that addresses one of the biggest weaknesses of last year’s 75XD94: sound quality. Sony has completely redesigned the speaker system in the 75XE94 so that the sound fires forward from the bottom edge – for more attack and clarity – rather than firing down.

Sadly, I wasn’t able to hear this new speaker system in action, but Sony certainly seemed confident that we’ll hear a very palpable improvement in audio over last year’s model.

Closer inspection reveals that Sony has slightly tweaked the design of the 75XE94’s sides, too, replacing the triple "sandwich" layering effect of its predecessor with a more straightforward two-layer effect that makes the TV look slimmer at its edges.

One thing about the XE94 TVs that has endeared them to big-screen enthusiasts is their use of direct, rather than edge, LED lighting. This continues with the 75XE94.

Sony suggested that the configuration of direct LEDs and local dimming inside the new model is similar, if not identical, to that used in the 75XD94 – something that may disappoint people hoping for a few more dimming zones.

Adding more dimming zones would likely have pushed up the price, though, and Sony presumably doesn’t think it’s a good idea to start repositioning the XE94 TV for 2017 given how well its predecessors have performed.

The 75XE94 doesn't only come packing design and sound quality tweaks; it also boasts the new X1 Extreme chip, introduced with Sony’s phenomenal ZD9 TV in the latter half of 2016.

This means the 75XE94 will be compatible with the Dolby Vision take on HDR as well as the industry standard HDR10, and will benefit from impressive extra noise reduction and upscaling capabilities delivered by the Extreme chipset’s Dual Database engine.

This engine compares all incoming content against one database for noise reduction, and another for enhancing resolution, leading to more successful real-time results than you'd expect if you were trying to enhance every source "from scratch".

Although I wasn’t able to see the 75XE94 in a particularly helpful room environment during Sony’s UK event, its picture quality still looked promising.

Sony was feeling brave enough to show actual movie footage – clips from Passengers – during its demo, where the company's knack for bringing out detail and colour nuances in high-quality sources was translated loud and clear.

The set handled the demo content’s camera pans and in-frame motion with an impressive combination of smoothness and clarity, too, without looking over-processed.

Passengers' fairly stylised and stark photography also suggests a strong sense of contrast in the 75XE94’s pictures, as deep blacks share the screen with rich HDR highlighting on the actors' faces and the spaceship’s artificial light sources.

Sony doesn’t talk about brightness figures with its TVs, but it seemed to me that, even in the fairly bright demo room, the 75XE94 was running a little more brightly than the slightly dark XD94.

It’s worth adding here that I also got to see a 75XE94 running some HDR game footage from a PS4 Pro at CES back in January, and the TV looked nothing short of spectacular with such content. Especially thanks to the way it delivers a clear contrast boost beyond the efforts of Sony’s also impressive-looking new XE93 TVs.

Aside from maybe still wishing the 75XE94 was a little brighter, the only negative I noticed during the Passengers demo was the appearance of some backlight clouding around stand-out bright picture elements in predominantly dark scenes. Particularly if a bright image element appeared near the black bars that sit above and below the movie's 21:9-ratio presentation.

To be fair this issue is subtle, especially if you’re watching the TV from straight on rather than at an angle. Also, it may be possible to reduce its impact when the TV is set up properly for a living room rather than showroom environment.

Nevertheless, from what I’ve seen so far, the 75XE94’s good points seem to far outweigh its potential flaws, meaning that for the third year in a row the new XE94 is one of the TVs I’m most looking forward to getting on my test bench.