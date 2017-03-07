What is the Sonos Playbase?

Sonos’ first new product in years is a soundbase. Its primary function is to replace the built-in speakers on flat-screen TVs, which are typically a bit weedy. It follows 2013’s Sonos Playbar and functions in very much the same way, only you’re supposed to sit your TV on it.

Soundbases aren't a new category, but Sonos has decided to get in on the action after learning most of the Sonos Playbar customers don’t mount their TVs on walls. If you prefer your TV to be sat on furniture, and you don’t have a load of space, then the Playbase might be for you.

The Sonos Playbase will be released on April 4, 2017 for £699/$699 – but in the meantime here are my first impressions from the launch event.

Sonos Playbase – Design and features

Soundbases are essentially soundbars, only flatter and deeper, and designed to bear the weight of your TV. The Playbase is 2.3 inches thick and 14 inches deep, and it can hold TVs up to 35 kilos (or 75 pounds).

Sonos products have always been smart and minimalist, but the company has gone a little further with a design that’s supposed to look like it was cut from a slab of granite. But it’s not stone; it has a body of glass-filled polycarbonate and is available in black or white.

On the inside, there are six mid-range drivers, three tweeters and one subwoofer, with 10 Class D digital amplifiers to power them all. As for connections, you get an Ethernet port and an optical input. There’s no HDMI, but Sonos likes to keep things simple. As the Playbase’s main function is to support your TV’s sound, the idea is that you plug your Sky Q or Nintendo Switch into your TV, and then have a single cable out to the Playbase.

I like the look of the Playbase. It’s elegant enough to fit into those glass-and-metal show houses you see on Grand Designs, yet understated enough to go unnoticed in homes that are more, uh, realistic.

As for features? Well, this is Sonos, and typically the Playbase makes up for a shortage of physical elements with software. The Playbase can access plenty of music services, including Spotify Connect, so it’s not just a reinforcement for your TV. There’s going to be an update to add Amazon Alexa compatibility, so later in the year you’ll be able to control the Playbase with an Amazon Echo or Amazon Echo Dot.

The other big feature is multiroom audio, which is a category Sonos has really put on the map, and which it still dominates. It’s been frequently imitated, but seldom (if ever) beaten. You can have a bunch of Sonos speakers in different rooms and use the Sonos app to send music to them all – including the Playbase. Or if you have existing Sonos Play:1 speakers, you can use the app to make them work with the Playbase in a simple surround sound setup.

The Sonos Playbase will have the TruPlay function found on other products in the range. Basically this measures the room and tweaks the sound to suit the environment.

Sonos Playbase – Performance

Enough about what it does, now how does it sound?

Before I get into that, I should point out my demo of the Sonos Playbase didn’t feature Playbase calibration, so the sound wasn't optimised for the room.

That being said, I came away impressed. The first thing that strikes you is how big the soundstage is – it’s wide and tall enough that it’s hard to believe there aren't other speakers hidden in the room.

It’s not just a big sound; it’s also articulate. There’s plenty of texture to voices and footsteps. The balance is good, never prioritising impact over clarity or detail over comfort. The sound doesn’t harden up just to seem crisp. Voices are solid and clear, with a convincing weight to them.

Sonos says the Playbase and the Playbar should sound about the same, but I’d disagree. I reckon the Playbar offers more solid bass while the Playbase has greater bass extension – less of it, but deeper.

That’s just the Playbase on its own, but what if you upgrade? The Sonos Sub does a great job of supporting the Playbase and shifting a lot more air, so that’s good if you want to rattle the room and annoy the neighbours. The Sonos Play:1 are effective at giving you a greater element of effects placement and directionality.

My demo clip of the big attack scene in The Revenant convinced me there was an arrow pinging past my right ear. All of this would be pointless if the components sounded disparate, but they don’t – the Playbase integrates nicely with the Sub and the Play:1, so don’t you worry about upgrading.

First impressions

It’s taken a while for Sonos to come up with something new, but it’s clear a lot of work has gone into the Playbase. It’s classic Sonos: plenty of attention to style without sacrificing the experience. It fulfils its space-saving promises while delivering impressive sonic reinforcement to your TV, which quite likely needs the support.

That being said, I didn’t get to play with the Sonos app. And while experience tells me it will be seamless, as it is with every other Sonos product I’ve tried, I’ll need to verify this. I also didn’t get to play with the Trueplay room-calibration element, so my audio experience isn’t entirely reflective of what the Playbase can do.

The Sonos Playbase will be released on April 4 and I’ll be updating this page with a full review before then – stay tuned.