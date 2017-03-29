Available April 25 on PC, PS4, Xbox One

Sniper Ghost Warrior isn’t a franchise with a glowing reputation. Developed by Polish developer CI games, the series’ two previous entries both received critical receptions varying between lukewarm and downright hostile. Yet, even with its problems, this is a franchise that has managed to stubbornly succeed, earning itself a devoted following. Now, five years later, 2017 sees the studio resurrecting the decade-old series once again as they continue to to serve that fanbase with a third entry.

Taking the latest entry to the Georgian wilderness, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is the franchise’s first Xbox One and PS4 entry. With linear missions being so last-gen, Ghost Warrior 3 sees the series swap cramped corridors for a new open world, the studio setting its sights on delivering a Ubisoft-esque sandbox shooter. But have they actually managed to pull it off?

Pre-order Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

Running on CryEngine 4, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 certainly looks the part. Channeling carefully selected shades of grey and brown, its muted colour palette brings an almost grin-inducing cheesy action-movie vibe to the game, intentionally or not. Those expecting gorgeous, brightly lit vistas, however, are going to be left feeling a little disappointed.

Taking its cues from Far Cry, this macho power fantasy sees players controlling rugged US marine Jon North as they explore Georgia’s gritty landscape from the seat of an equally rugged-looking 4x4. Driving across everything from forest to marshland, unfortunately this open world only really serves as a glorified single road to get players from A to B.

Taking the time to hop out and explore might occasionally reward you with the discovery of an abandoned building or a small camp of soldiers, but aside from the appearance of the occasional hungry wolf, there doesn’t seem to be much here to satisfy players with wanderlust.

Like all rugged marines, Jon North accepts his missions from the safety of his cave base. Equipped with a workbench, bed and the utterly essential action-hero zip wire, players can expect to spend a lot of time in this Georgian man cave. With silencers often breaking during each mission and intense firefights requiring a hefty amount of ammo, returning to the hideout to stock up and swap out weapons is often essential preparation for the next battle.

While its ‘open world’ is disappointingly barren, thankfully things get better in the gameplay department upon arrival at your objective. After hopping out of a vehicle, players are usually tasked with infiltrating one of many outposts littered across the war-torn landscape. While the minutiae of the objectives vary, the game’s self-contained missions largely just see our hardened marine dishing out US diplomacy with extreme prejudice.

After sending out a tiny (but inexplicably shakey) drone to survey the area and mark any enemies, it’s here where the game earns its title. Like most shooters, combat actions in SGW 3 reward players with XP. Interestingly, though, what skills you unlock depend entirely on which of the three play styles you adhere to: Sniper, Ghost or Warrior.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

When infiltrating these little sandbox bases, it’s up to the player to choose how they want to approach their assault. With each outpost hiding several different points of entry, I found myself starting most missions by playing as a Sniper. Earning experience for this combat discipline unsurprisingly requires clean kills from long range. After either scaling nearby rocks by hand or using the 4x4 to get to higher ground, making my way to a good vantage point was always key to succeeding as a marksman.

Once in position, I was pleasantly surprised to find that there was actually a degree of tactical thinking required when it comes to executing targets. As well as having different scopes and rifles to choose from, sharpshooters also have to contend with the game’s most devious foe – the wind. Depending on your position, wind can seriously affect your bullet drop, requiring players to carefully adjust their scope to compensate.

Getting long-distance shots not only rewards you with more XP but the occasional satisfying slow-motion kill. While they’re not quite as gruesomely detailed as the bullet animations of competing sharpshooter, Sniper Elite 4, it still felt fairly satisfying pulling off a headshot from 100 yards away.

The other two play styles are pretty self-explanatory. Using a silencer will also reward players with Ghost experience, as will slicing the throats of unsuspecting enemies. Grabbing an assault rifle and riddling everything with bullets is the quickest way to rack up Warrior XP.

While each play style feels fairly competent, the skills you unlock in each class aren’t exactly the most exciting, ranging from the ability to auto loot enemies to granting you the ability to see a target’s outline through a building.

Unsurprisingly, sniping was the style that felt the best in the game. Using a mix of different bullet types, I often found myself opting to go for long-distance marksmanship over the traditional FPS approach of charging in with all guns blazing. Still, even if close combat wasn’t brilliant, being able to completely change approaches at will gives the game a sense of variety, making this more than just your bog-standard sniper game.

Related: Call of Duty WWII latest news

Story wise, there really isn’t much to write home about here. While my playthrough only allowed me to partake in missions from the second act onwards, what I saw of Sniper Ghost Warrior 3’s narrative was as by the numbers as a military story could be. It features scarred Russian generals, a leather-clad, busty rebel leader and more cringe-worthy lines than you can shake a Razzie at. My thumb soon ached from the amount of cutscenes spent hammering the skip button.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is the most unlikely of prospects in 2017 – a B-tier game with AAA production values. Combing enough cheese to make a mouse blush, whether the developers intended it or not, this open-world snipe-'em-up is the gaming equivalent of guiltily watching a Van Damme flick.

Yet, while I definitely enjoyed its campy charm and flexible approach to tackling missions, the biggest problem with Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is that its price simply doesn’t reflect its silly B-tier gameplay.

Although I’ve only spent three hours inhabiting war-torn Georgia, my time with Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 revealed a game that offered simplistic throwaway fun – not an immersive open world for players to lose themselves in. When you’re asking consumers to shell out £49.99 for a game, you’re competing in the same price bracket as shooters like Far Cry and Battlefield – and unfortunately for CI Games – those kind of comparisons are never going to end favourably for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3.