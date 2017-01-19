Available February 14 on PS4, Xbox One and PC

I’ve always enjoyed the idea of Sniper Elite games, but quickly get frustrated whenever I play them. Spending time planning how to sneak around whichever lush location the team at Rebellion transports me to, sniping enemies from afar and revelling in every brutal X-ray kill along the way, it isn’t long before the proverbial hits the fan and things unravel, revealing a clunky and cumbersome affair. However, getting a chance to play the fourth main entry, I’m pleasantly surprised, mainly because when things go wrong, the fun is only just beginning.

Sniper Elite 4 takes place immediately after the events of 3, set in 1943 Italy. Marksman Karl Fairburne is tasked with joining the Italian Resistance and leading them in the fight against Fascism. All as you’d expect, but with this being the first game developed exclusively for next-gen platforms, there’s a decent – if not overwhelming – step up in visuals, and the choice of sun-soaked Italy is a decent showcase for this.

Jumping into an early mission on San Celini, Fairburne must kill all Nazi generals on the island, but before the bloodshed I take the time to enjoy the view. This isn’t a game that’s going to compete with Battlefield 1 or Forza Horizon 3 in a beauty pageant, but it looks lovely. Plus Rebellion has always been great with sound design, and that continues here, as every movement is accompanied by the sound of Fairburne’s clanging equipment.

After the brief tutorial I find myself placed in a small tower overlooking the first main area of this giant map. Each mission is a sandbox where players are free to tackle each part of the mission as they wish, much like the recent Hitman. What’s different this time round is that within the giant map are smaller pockets where each mission or side mission is housed, and no matter how much chaos you cause in one area, it won’t affect the others. This turns out to be an absolute blessing.

After picking up the silenced rounds in the tower (another new addition) and using my binoculars to mark all the enemies and things to shoot in the nearby terrain, I start causing trouble. At first, I’m the consummate marksman, taking out Nazis on the outskirts so I don’t alert their squadmates, with some of the kills leading to the always immensely satisfying X-ray replays which, thankfully, are far briefer in this game. Then, as a plane flies overhead I use the noise to mask the sound of my shot at a truck’s petrol tank, the explosion killing two more guards as well as destroying a camera – a side mission.

Then, in the distance, I spot one of the generals, and here’s where the trouble starts. Rather than continue with the patient approach, I instead jump down and sprint straight for him. While doing this, the still-breathing Nazis have spotted the dead bodies, and are naturally concerned. As I reach the general, I suddenly decide to start sneaking, and discover Fairburne’s crouch-walk is at a slower pace than the general’s walk. Rather than keep up this charade, I panic, sprint and shank general Aegerter.

Naturally, I’m spotted, and have to switch from the stealthy sniper to all-out Thompson-wielding badass. It’s at this point in other Sniper Elite games where I’d become frustrated by the fiddly controls, Fairburne’s weird movement and the fact that the rest of the level will now be filled with pissed-off Nazis. Except that now, with the new map design, I’m free to cause as much havoc as I please, knowing that once the dust has settled, the next batch of enemies will act as though nothing has happened.

It may seem a little incongruous, but it massively helps the gameplay experience. It allows me to enjoy each moment for what it is, knowing that I can start afresh in the next location and try not to cock it up, rather than frantically hitting Restart over and over to the point of frustration and eventually quitting. It makes the game much more enjoyable. It’s why games such as Dishonored 2 take me 50 hours to complete rather than half that, as I always strive for the perfect run. Here, Sniper Elite 4 lets you enjoy pockets of perfection and utter travesty in equal measure.

What also makes the game much more enjoyable is how much more fluid and fast it feels. Rather than spending time setting up mines and traps, I instead move from point to point, stealthily taking out enemies in the lush Italian terrain, switching from vast outdoor landscapes to tight interiors – all of which are handled much better here than in previous entries.

Reaching the mission’s frantic conclusion after killing the final German general, I’ve had more fun than in any previous Sniper Elite mission. The freedom to play how I want, limiting the consequences of cock-ups to sub-sections rather than entire levels, means I’m unburdened by the need for ideal performance.

After running around in the campaign, I swap to multiplayer. Rebellion says the multiplayer mode has maintained a loyal following since the 2014 launch of Sniper Elite 3, though I fail to see why, primarily because it discards all the nuance of the campaign.

Jumping into Control, where two teams battle over dominance of an ever-moving point, the idea that this is a sniping game pretty much goes out of the window, as groups of soldiers sprint frantically to each checkpoint.

It devolves into a battle of machine guns and grenades, with only one or two choosing to stay back and snipe to pick off the sprinters. The whole experience is very messy. Even though I enjoyed the moments when I was spotted in the campaign and had to resort to plan B, this feels plan Z (no, not as in Zombie Army Trilogy).

What is significantly better is Survival, where players work together to survive increasingly challenging waves of enemies. Naturally, as snipers, our greatest advantage is to keep enemies as far away as possible and pick them off from high spots. Taking shelter in a church tower, myself and three team-mates each guard the four compass points, shouting out where enemies are approaching.

Between rounds we scavenge for resources and set up traps, except rather frustratingly the time between rounds is incredibly short. Horde modes in other games let the player trigger the next round, but we barely had enough time to search one or two bodies and lay a trap before having to frantically sprint back to safety.

It isn’t long before the waves become incredible challenging, through sheer number of enemies and their increased armour and prowess. When eventually forced to battle mortar fire, dozens of regular infantry, as well as heavily-armoured battalions and tanks – all from very little cover – there can be incredibly intense moments.

First Impressions

Sniper Elite 4 continues to hone and refine the series while also offering an experience more welcoming to newcomers. I’m pleasantly surprised by the campaign’s ability to offer a strong balance between sneaky stealth and utter chaos, with both playing styles able to be experienced within the same mission.

While competitive multiplayer is a bit of a mess, the cooperative horde mode has a lot going for it. I’ll certainly be intrigued to see how the rest of the campaign shapes up.