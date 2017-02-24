Hands-on with Ruark's upgraded Bluetooth speakers

I rather like Ruark's original MR1. They look cool – in that slightly-retro-yet-so-now Scandi sort of way – and offer true hi-fi sound despite being a pair of Bluetooth stereo speakers that are compact enough to slink onto a desk or sideboard. And the British brand hopes this updated version will be an even bigger success.

OK, so what's new? Although the hand-crafted, rounded wooden cabinets are the same size and shape as before, gone are the black and white paint finishes. There's now the option of Soft Grey lacquer – which looks pretty white to me, but swish nevertheless – and, of course, Ruark's trademark Rich Walnut veneer.

Related: Best Bluetooth Speakers

The pair I got my hands on were the latter, and impeccably finished. They're smaller than you might imagine from photos – each speaker's a little ickler than Ruark's R1 radio – but they feel solid and sumptuous.

The removable grilles of the original MR1 have been ditched in favour of fixed grey fabric ones that look, frankly, lovely. Ruark claims to have tested a ton of different materials, but settled on this UK-made fabric for its combination of minimal sound colouration and maximum chic. That's my kind of combo.

The controller on the top of the master speaker has been given an upgrade, too, with three LEDs to indicate status and audio source. Pressing the knob down turns the system on, and then each subsequent press cycles through the sources, with a blue LED for Bluetooth (obviously), green for the analogue aux in, and orange for the optical input.

Yes, an optical input. Obviously the MR1 Mk2 still have Bluetooth aptX for CD-quality music streaming, but where the original MR1 only had a 3.5mm line input for additional sources, the Mk2 can be hooked up digitally to most modern TVs to improve sound, rather than using a soundbar or soundbase. Perfect for anyone complaining about the mumbling in SS-GB.

The MR1 Mk2 don't have to be tied to a TV or gathering dust on a desk, though, as Ruark has provided a solution to setting them free. The optional BackPack II battery pack (£60) can be bolted onto the rear of the master speaker to make these beauties completely portable. No more tinny phone speakers soundtracking your summer barbecues – Lionel Richie's Back To Front deserves proper volume, eh?

There's no need to carry both speakers around, either – you can disconnect the slave unit and just use the BackPack-equipped master as a portable mono speaker.

In all other senses the Ruark MR1 Mk2 appear almost identical to their predecessors, with the same 75mm woofer and 20mm textile dome tweeter with neodymium magnets in each speaker, although changes have been made to the crossover. The Class AB amplification has also been upgraded, but still pumps out around 20W.

The remote control is Ruark's familiar little plastic unit, useful for when you're not using a mobile device as a source (and hence controlling volume through your music app of choice). The subwoofer output means you can beef things up, which may particularly appeal to anyone using these as a TV sound upgrade or in larger rooms. The sub-out is a more useful RCA phono socket now, though, rather than the 3.5mm one on the old MR1.

The two speakers are simply connected by a very classy 2m-long braided cable with a 3.5mm jack plug at either end – another change from the original Ruark MR1, which had coax connectors – so increasing the distance between them would be simple enough.

Right, so let's get down to how they sound. Considering Ruark's recent track record with the award-winning R7 Mk2, bijou R1 Mk3 and versatile R2 Mk3, these have a lot to live up to.

Pairing over Bluetooth was as simple as you'd hope – I just selected Bluetooth as a source, waited for the blue LED to flash, and the Ruark MR1 Mk2 appeared in the device list of my Astell & Kern AK70, ready to connect.

My pair hadn't yet been run in, as they were fresh from the factory, but they sounded very promising already. These are undoubtedly hi-fi speakers rather than your average Bluetooth portable speakers, so you get full-fat sound with actual bass and no tinniness. They also sound larger than they are. But I'll give a proper verdict on the sonics once the MR1 Mk2 have been playing for a few days and loosened up.

Related: Best Wireless Headphones

First Impressions

The MR1 were a successful, impressive design, but the changes that Ruark's made for these Mk2 versions all seem very smart. The addition of an optical input, in particular, makes these so much more versatile. Look out for a full review soon to see whether the sound quality still holds up.