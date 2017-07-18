Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on September 22

Hitting arcades in 2015, and Nintendo Wii U the following year, Bandai Namco’s Pokkén Tournament is a brawler that never quite found its audience. Now, after a series of tweaks and enhancements, it’s back on Nintendo Switch – and, arguably, better than ever. Pokkén Tournament is yet another fighting title that brings the malleable hybrid console to life.

Those expecting a radically different experience from the original release will be disappointed. Pokkén Tournament DX is the same game we played back in 2015, albeit with a few extra bells and whistles. Five new playable Pokémon have been added in the form of Croagunk, Empoleon, Decidueye and Scizor.

During my time with DX, I tried my hand at all the new fighters, attempting to get to grips with how they worked and the epic special moves of which they are capable. It turns out, there are quite a few. Pokkén Tournament feels wonderfully approachable for those who want to simply pick up and play with their friends thanks to its simplicity.

I imagine that was a significant reason behind such an immediate re-release. A competitive brawler focused entirely on Pokémon is hugely exciting, especially when it resides on a console essentially built for fast, snappy multiplayer action. Pokkén Tournament DX does this effortlessly, quickly drawing a crowd as we took turns playing fun, decisive matches.

While accessible to newcomers, Pokkén Tournament DX isn’t without depth. Once again, I was able to choose from a variety of support combinations. These consist of different pairs of Pokémon that can be activated in battle once charged. They all do different things, meaning it's important to partner a skill to fit your current fighter.

There's nothing more satisfying than staggering your opponent with a well-placed support critter before unleashing into an utterly brutal super move. They look spectacular, some even see your foe launched into the air and blasted with an array of fluorescent beams. It’s cool, crazy and might just give Injustice 2 a run for its money.

Considering it’s a relatively straight port of the original game, it’s safe to assume Pokkén Tournament DX will feature the same modes and extras, including the Ferrum League story mode and robust avatar creation tools. With any luck, we’ll also see a few extra surprises, too.

First Impressions

If you played Pokkén Tournament on Wii U, you’ve essentially seen much of what DX has to offer. The Nintendo Switch release runs better and features a wider catalogue of content, and we can’t wait to see this underrated fight reach a much larger audience later this year.