What is the Philips Connected Body Analysis Scale?

Connected scales are smart, meaning they can send your data to a smartphone app for analysis. This particular model offers intelligent user recognition, as well as body fat measurement for BMI readouts. Combined with the app it helps to create goals and feedback on the progress made towards that end-game.

Ultimately, it should help you change your life for the healthier.

Philips Connected Body Analysis Scale – Design and Features

When it comes to solid kit, this scale leads the pack. Made of cool black glass and metal, this scale is well weighted for a premium feel and finish.

The feet grip to the floor well, so movement isn’t an issue, while the four sensors are hidden away for an attractive minimalist finish.

Some scales, such as the Withings Body Cardio, also measure bone density and hydration, but Philips sticks to just body fat – and does it well. The scale is even waterproof to 1 ATM, so stepping directly onto it out of the shower won't be a worry, nor will storing it in a wet bathroom.

The only letdown, perhaps, is the display. Reading the screen requires a bit of a lean forward or backward for a clear view of the data. That said, you can always check out the numbers on the app afterwards anyway, so this isn’t a huge problem.

Philips Connected Body Analysis Scale – Setup

Getting the Philips Connected Body Analysis Scale up and running is pretty straightforward. You can set up the scale via the Philips HealthSuite app, which works on iOS and Android.

Pairing is simple since the scales do most of the work. Just make sure your phone’s Bluetooth is on – although the app will prompt you anyway, so there’s really very little thinking needed. Unlike the Withings Body Cardio or the UA Scale (which comes with the Under Armour HealthBox), these aren't Wi-Fi connected.

Thankfully, the scale takes a lot of your data to input into the app, leaving very little for you to input manually. Add age, sex and height and you’re set. You can pick your weight measurement to suit your preference of metric or imperial.

Now all that's left to think about is your targets. Perhaps, it's all-round weight loss, or a specific fat content level. Initially, at least, you’re limited to basics such as weight as an input goal.

Philips Connected Body Analysis Scale – In Use

The Philips Connected Body Analysis Scale will work as a standalone scale as you hop on. It will detect your weight and body fat – presuming you’re barefoot – and display that data on the screen. Via your phone, if Bluetooth is on, the data will be synched to the app automatically.

In the past, I've experienced numerous issues with Bluetooth when it comes to smart devices. Thankfully, there were none here. Even if your phone isn’t nearby, or connected, the scale will just send the data when it next connects.

When compared with a traditional or gym-based scale, I found weight measurements were accurate. The body fat measurement can vary from scale to scale, but this particular bio-impedance unit was accurate – this readout was based on an average taken across other scales I’ve used.

The Philips Connected Body Analysis scale will work with up to eight different profiles, so the entire family can use it – and there’s no need to do anything other than hop on and let it do the rest.

The app offers a clear measure of the last weigh-in with weight, calorie intake – if you’ve manually added that – calories burned, active calories, body fat percentage, steps, active minutes and even blood pressure. Of course, some of those metrics require other Philips smart devices such as its GPS watch or blood pressure monitor.

Goals are shown in a separate tab, with the amount of weight you aim to lose in the time target set. This is displayed in a graph, so you can see at a glance just how you're progressing.

There is also a Newsfeed section that offers incentives to keep you motivated, as well as information to feedback on your regular weigh-ins.

Should I buy the Philips Connected Body Analysis Scale?

If you’re aiming to lose some weight or body fat then the Philips scale is a great-looking, simple to use solution. The app works well, offering decent feedback, while the scale itself can be used by multiple members of a household.

Connectivity and battery life are decent, but the display could be better and the app would benefit from a few more sharing options.

Verdict

Useful and good-looking weight and body fat scales accompanied by a decent app. The Philips Connected Body Analysis Scale is a great offering for that £90 price.